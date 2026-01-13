Mark My Words—These Are the 21 Luxury Buys That Will Define 2026

The arrival of 2026 has brought with it a sense of renewal. As a fresh year spans ahead of us, many will have already laid out goals and intentions for the coming 12 months, and in the luxury space, a series of new-in buys are already stating their claim for It status. As fashion works ahead of time, we’ve already had a hint of the upcoming luxury trends for 2026, and with clear sightings of sculpted silhouettes, tactile finishes and accent accessories vying for attention right now, I’ve brought the best luxury buys of 2026 together in one harmonious edit.
For many, the beginning of a new year is a chance to pause and take stock. Personally, I take this chance to consider my wardrobe, how I can enhance my look for the coming year, and ensure that this is the chicest one yet. Capsule wardrobe classics are a priority, ensuring the foundations of these elegant looks are secured, and from there, the fun begins.
With the new year comes a new mood in the luxury space. The past few years of quiet luxury took us back to the basics, and now the best designer brands are building upon those foundations, playing with sculptural forms, elevated textured and refined details. The celebration of craftspersonship is evident in the new releases. For 2026, heritage brands are calling upon iconic references and distinct motifs to remind us of their extensive history, like Saint Laurent’s revival of the Mombasa bag, nodding to a softening of form which breaks away from more structured shapes of recent years.
Alongside, texture remains at the fore as we move through the rest of the winter season. Brushed cashmere finishes and smooth suedes are set to bring a soft infusion to dressing now, and guide us seamlessly into the milder months. A small shift from the pared-back dressing of recent years sees a greater focus on silhouette. Draped forms and cautiously cut hem lengths are bringing added elevation to simple pieces, and in turn, further bolstering the expertise of luxury designs.
Below, I’ve hand-selected 21 new-in luxury buys that are set to define 2026, and remain smart investment buys for years to come.
Shop the 21 Best Luxury Buys of 2026
Paloma Wool
Debo Oversized Trench Coat
The button accents on the front and cuffs along with the stand collar bring a luxurious edge to this coat.
The Row
Peggy Clutch in Leather
The Row's newest It bag has been declared, and it's the Peggy Clutch. Tuck in the handles for a streamlined look, or use to wear over the shoulder.
Toteme
Soft Suede Overshirt Bark
Toteme is looking to upgrade our classics this season with a playful suede leather twist. The deep brown shade is exquisite.