Taylor Swift's $99 Tights Are Elegant, Warm, and the *Only* Way to Avoid Runs, According to Fashion People

It's officially tights season, the time of year when every winter dress or skirt practically demands a layer of warmth—and just a wool coat isn't enough. The problem? A snag from a fingernail or even a cuticle can ruin your elegant outfit before you even walk away from the mirror. But this year, shoppers are getting smarter about what they wear—and the solution is the tightsTaylor Swift recently wore.
For dinner at Chez Margaux, New York City's buzziest members-only club, Swift stepped out on a freezing night wearing a turtleneck bodysuit, a miniskirt, a short wool coat, heeled knee-high boots, and a pair of Sheertex tights. She chose the brand's Stardust style, a subtly shimmering, semi-opaque pair that can make any all-black outfit look fresh.
For those unfamiliar, Sheertex has become the hosiery brand that insiders won't stop whispering about. The label's tights are crafted from a high-tech polymer blend that delivers durable, rip-resistant tights. They may look like sleek 20-denier tights, but their tightly woven knit helps trap heat, acting as an invisible layer when the wind chill drops the real-feel temperature into the teens.
"I wear tights practically daily in the winter, layering them under jeans and trousers, as well as with skirts and dresses," senior fashion editor Eliza Huber shares. "The number of pairs I've ripped through with my nails or snagged and seen run immediately after putting them on for the first time would shock you. Truthfully, Sheertex tights are the only ones that don't tear. I've washed them in the washing machine even, and nothing."
Trust us: we love the elegant, barely-there look of classic sheer tights, but the truth is, in freezing weather, it's just not realistic. That's where Sheertex comes in as winter's best-kept style secret. Among editors, celebrities, and influencers alike, these high-tech tights let you stay warm and look chic. So wear your LBD or hot pants without sacrificing style this winter.
Keep scrolling to shop Swift's exact tights and more Sheertex styles worth adding to your winter wardrobe.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.