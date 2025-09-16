Forget Sky-High Heels, This Comfortable, Elegant Shoe Is What Every Fashion Insider Is Wearing Now

I’ll always have a soft spot for ballet flats, but while they’ve been my go-to for the past few seasons, I’ve recently made a little room in my rotation for something with a little lift. While I’m not quite ready to reembrace sky-high stilettos just yet, until then, the mid-heel pump will tide me over nicely.
My new penchant hasn't come out of nowhere; in fact, the trend has been putting down roots at New York Fashion Week over recent days, where I spotted it repeatedly across the city’s style set. Just a few seasons ago, heels of any kind were a rarity on the street, yet now the pendulum is swinging back to these once-forgotten, ’90s-inspired pumps, and its revival feels right on time.
Making the case for the shoes' imminent return, Kendall Jenner and Iris Law temporarily set aside their beloved loafers and sneakers this week in favour of this elegant upgrade. Both styled their pairs with slim-fitting skirts, using the shoes to elongate their frames while leaning into the streamlined silhouettes their outfits already established.
Beyond the front row, Elsa Hosk turned to the shoe trend, pairing a mid-heel pump with a sharp leather pencil skirt and boxy jacket for a fashion week-worthy look. Unlike the stiletto, this style feels all the more approachable yet just as refined.
While fashion insiders are mostly styling them with skirts of every length, I can already picture these shoes looking just as chic with tailored trousers for an equally polished finish—or even with denim for an everyday upgrade.
And if the street-style sightings weren’t enough proof, the shop floor is confirming it, too. I’ve spotted sleek mid-heel styles at H&M, Zara and M&S, alongside ultra-chic iterations from Aeyde and Toteme.
Scroll on to see my edit of the best mid-heel pumps to shop right now.
Shop Mid-Heel Pumps:
H&M
Leather Court Shoes
Shop these while they're on sale.
Max Mara
Lightpump
While I love these in the rich bordeaux, they also come in black and brown.
Marks & Spencer
Kitten Heel Court Shoes
Honestly, I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Aeyde
Clara Pointed-Toe Heeled Leather Pumps
I always turn to Aeyde when shopping for new-season shoes.
Toteme
Leather Pumps
Toteme's chic basics are a fashion person's favourites.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Trini 40 Stiletto Shiny Lamb Chocolate
Style these with a pencil skirt or wear with a sleek tailored trousers.
LK Bennett
Avalina Patent-Leather Courts
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of black pumps.
Jimmy Choo
Amelia Heels
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Prada
Leather Pumps
The ruched heel design gives these a thoroughly modern feel.
