We Just Tried On So Many High-Street Party Looks—These 7 Are the Only Ones Worth Seeing

All of a sudden, our calendars have started filling up with Christmas celebrations, drinks and work dos, which can only mean one thing: the countdown to party season is officially on.

As the busiest time of year, we want to help out where we can, so whilst you focus on finding the perfect gift or scheduling a slot to secure the tree, I called upon my fellow editors to find the best high-street party outfits to save you the trouble.

When it comes to party dressing, you can definitely take the chance to invest in an extravagant luxury piece, but as we know that purse strings are tight at this time of year, we wanted to prove that you can get the high-end feel of an investment look on a budget. Hitting the high street, we turned to some of our most reliable stores for on-trend and timeless pieces to ensure that whatever you choose can be worn year after year. So, with different aesthetics and plans to consider, we set out on a very festive party try-on.

Truthfully, we all found it a bit tricky. That's not to say that party pieces haven't arrived in stores, but we all have pretty high standards when it comes to adding anything to our wardrobes. In the end, only the below seven looks made the cut. You'll find bold shades for those ready to embrace the festivities head-on, pieces that can be dressed up for a night out and down for the rest of the year; and of course, a dash of shimmer here and there. There's a classic little black dress, an easy co-ord for those who appreciate ease and plenty more outfit inspiration ahead.

Keep scrolling to explore the seven best high-street party looks we tried on.

SHOP THE BEST HIGH-STREET PARTY LOOKS:

ARKET

"A red minidress might seem like a stereotypical Christmas party option, but when it's this good, who cares! A shift-style dress with puff sleeves is exactly my type of party look, as I hate anything fitted or too OTT. I’ve worn it with black tights (it’s freezing!) and these very sweet bow-detail mules, and I love the final look.

"Size-wise, I’m wearing a 14, which is what I’d normally wear in Arket. The dress does fit well, however, I’d like it a bit shorter, but that’s just my preference. I want a minidress to be mini! I couldn’t resist picking up this little clutch too—Arket doesn’t really do festive dressing like other brands, and there's a distinct lack of sequins and glitter in-store, but you’ll find the odd sparkly gem like this silver pouch. It's perfect for a minimalist like me who still wants to have a bit of fun with her outfits at this time of year!" – Poppy Nash, managing editor

Shop the Look:

Arket Balloon-Sleeve Dress £119 SHOP NOW The sleeves are just so good.

Arket Small Leather Bag £119 SHOP NOW If you aren't a fan of sequins, metallics are just as impactful.

Arket Slingback Leather Pumps £189 SHOP NOW Don't miss the sweet bow details on the toe.

H&M

"I stick to monochrome outfits year-round, so it's no surprise that I decided to stick with this theme, but with just a little touch of sparkle. I've got a few dinner parties coming up, and to set these apart for our regular dinners, my friends and I are heading to some smarter spots we can dress up for. To bring a party feel, I've paired contrasting fabrics via the soft knit and smooth leather trousers. Plus, I love how the silver and gold mixed-metal details really elevate the whole look." – Humaa Hussain, junior branded content editor

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer £45 SHOP NOW The gold buttons upgrade a classic blazer.

H&M Straight Leather Trousers £230 SHOP NOW Something other than jeans to wear with your "nice" tops.

H&M Pointed Slingback Court Shoes £28 SHOP NOW If you'd rather keep the shimmer down below.

MANGO

"When I think of party season, I think of sparkles, and whilst they're not necessarily part of my wardrobe across the rest of the year, I like to indulge in a bit of glitz on special occasions. On stepping into the Mango store, I was instantly drawn to the pretty glistening details of this elegant skirt, and I decided to double down on the drama by pairing it with an equally eye-catching top.

"I've got a dressier cocktail party to attend, and New Year's Eve plans that call for going all out, and this look is sure to rise to both occasions. Outside of party season, I would pair the skirt with a simple T-shirt or layer it with a cosy knit whilst the cold lingers. Size-wise, both fit perfectly in my normal sizes, and I love how the fabric felt comfortable with a little bit of stretch." – Natalie Munro, news writer

Shop the Look:

MANGO Sequined Cotton Top £20 SHOP NOW So good with dark-wash jeans.

MANGO Midi-Skirt With Rhinestones £80 SHOP NOW Now this is a party skirt.

MANGO Leather Pumps £60 SHOP NOW Black leather heels will serve your wardrobe well.

COS

"I'm not one for sparkles or sequins, so when I saw COS's satin two-piece in this sleek khaki shade, I instantly wanted to try it on. The button-down was the perfect boxy fit, and I'd normally size up, but I found the size 8 fitted just as I wanted. It could easily be a party-season staple—the shiny fabric gives just enough 'I made an effort'.

"The Western details make this piece something I'll turn to over and over again. If you want to go full party, I'd suggest pairing the button-down with the matching satin trousers. I'd suggest sizing up as the fabric is a little snug. Paired with contemporary black heels and a tailored coat, you're ready to go!" – Annie Wheatland-Clinch, assistant social media editor

Shop the Look:

COS Regular Pintucked Satin Utility Shirt £95 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous shade.

COS Pintucked Satin Utility Trousers £85 SHOP NOW Just look at that silky drape.

COS Square-Toe Leather Mules £135 SHOP NOW

& OTHER STORIES

"This season I've got a few parties straight after work so I was searching for an easy outfit that will suit the occasion, but not be bulky to carry around. Immediately a dress came to mind, and with the playful bow detailing on the back, I knew this dress would rise to the occasion even when paired with boots. I always prefer a flat shoe rather than a sky-high heel and the refined design of these boots means they work just as well for day as they do for night. To finish, I'd add an embellished bag to further elevate the look for evening." Emily Shannon, Video Editor

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Jacquard Mini Dress £97 SHOP NOW Christmas is the perfect time to show off a bow.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots £295 SHOP NOW You'll wear these well beyond party season.

& Other Stories Crystal-Embellished Satin Pouch £67 SHOP NOW The shape of this pouch is so unique.

M&S

"I spend most of the winter months bundled up in all-black looks, so when party season comes around I make an effort to look to different shades. I love how wearable this beige knit and gold trousers combination is whether I'm headed to a dinner party or cocktails. To take the look to the evening, I've added these rhinestone mesh heels and plan to add in a sequin bag and sparkly earrings to fully embrace the celebration season. I'm also planning on re-wearing these cool metallic jeans with a simple T-shirt and trainers once the Christmas period is over." Brittany Davy, Editorial Assistant

Shop the look:

M&S Collection Embellished Cropped Crew Neck Jumper £40 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Metallic Wide Leg Jeans £50 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Mesh Detail Stiletto Heel Court Shoes £40 SHOP NOW

ZARA

"Over the past year I've been pushing myself out of my comfort zone of wearing trousers for all occasions, and so I turned to the classics—the Little Black Dress. I searched through simple slip styles which are undeniably versatile but for party season I wanted something with a little more drama, 'tis the season after all. Zara's textured dress immediately caught my eye with its mini hemline, playful bubble shape and textured detailing that keeps it understated enough for me to feel comfortable and still special enough for the various plans I've got coming up. For a cocktail party I'm planning to wear this with an oversized black blazer draped over my shoulders, matching the shoulder bag. I'm completely obsessed with the colour of the moment—burgundy—and a slingback heel is a subtle nod to the current trend. For New Year's Eve, I plan to up the ante with silver platforms that I've treasured for years and a bold cuff bracelet." Florrie Alexander, Acting Affiliate Editor

Shop the look:

ZARA Textured Floral Mini Dress £40 SHOP NOW I'm also a fan of the top styled underneath.

ZARA Buckled Slingback Shoes £36 SHOP NOW The perfect heel height for dancing.

ZARA Shoulder Bag With Flap £26 SHOP NOW A black shoulder bag is seriously useful.

Shop More Party Pieces That Caught Our Eye

River Island Black Velvet Back Bow Mini Dress £45 SHOP NOW A black dress with a bold bow is basically a festive classic.

COS Scarf-Detail Wool Blazer £155 SHOP NOW Want your outerwear to be just as impactful? Look to COS's scarf-detail blazer.

ALIGNE Markus Diamante Barrel Leg Jeans £149 SHOP NOW As someone who adores denim, these playful diamante jeans are already in my basket.

& Other Stories Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW & Other Stories beloved midi dress comes in a very appropriate bold red.

By Anthropologie The Fleur Strapless Velvet Burnout Maxi Slip Dress £148 SHOP NOW Burnt velvet details is the micro trend I've spotted on so many fashion people recently.

Mint Velvet Black Feather Hem Knit Top £130 SHOP NOW Just a touch of drama.

Massimo Dutti Midi Skirt With Sequins £129 SHOP NOW This skirt is sure to make an impact.

John Lewis John Lewis Metallic Cap Sleeve Maxi Dress, Silver £69 SHOP NOW The silhouette and drape is so divine.

Long-Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Draped Top £45 SHOP NOW For less dressy moments, a nice top will definitely come in handy.