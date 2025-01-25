Even if you don’t follow fashion trends religiously, it’s been nearly impossible to miss the dominance of pointed-toe heels in recent years. Sleek, sharp, and undeniably chic, pointed pumps have been the go-to style for fashion people looking to elevate their wardrobes, both for day and night. But after years of ruling the roost, it seems this staple is finally making room for another contender—a heel trend that, although considered classic, hasn't been around for a while.

To my delight, one of my all-time favourite heel styles, the round-toe heel, is quietly re-entering the spotlight. The tipping point? None other than supermodel Kate Moss, who I spotted wearing a pair at Dior’s recent menswear runway show in Paris. Eschewing pointed-toe designs, Moss chose a sleek, sinuous rounded-toe silhouette to complement her look for the chic occasion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Round-toe heels are a style that’s been overshadowed for so long that many of us had forgotten their subtle charm. Where pointed toes are bold and dramatic, rounded toes exude a softer, more romantic feel, and style particularly well with flowing skirts or satin dresses—as so well demonstrated by Moss.

After years of pointed-toe domination, I'm craving something a little daintier and subtle. If you are, too, read on to discover our curated edit of round-toe heels below.

