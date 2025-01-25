Kate Moss Just Wore the Overlooked Heeled Shoe That's Primed For a Comeback in 2025
Even if you don’t follow fashion trends religiously, it’s been nearly impossible to miss the dominance of pointed-toe heels in recent years. Sleek, sharp, and undeniably chic, pointed pumps have been the go-to style for fashion people looking to elevate their wardrobes, both for day and night. But after years of ruling the roost, it seems this staple is finally making room for another contender—a heel trend that, although considered classic, hasn't been around for a while.
To my delight, one of my all-time favourite heel styles, the round-toe heel, is quietly re-entering the spotlight. The tipping point? None other than supermodel Kate Moss, who I spotted wearing a pair at Dior’s recent menswear runway show in Paris. Eschewing pointed-toe designs, Moss chose a sleek, sinuous rounded-toe silhouette to complement her look for the chic occasion.
Round-toe heels are a style that’s been overshadowed for so long that many of us had forgotten their subtle charm. Where pointed toes are bold and dramatic, rounded toes exude a softer, more romantic feel, and style particularly well with flowing skirts or satin dresses—as so well demonstrated by Moss.
After years of pointed-toe domination, I'm craving something a little daintier and subtle. If you are, too, read on to discover our curated edit of round-toe heels below.
SHOP ROUND-TOE HEELED SHOES:
Gucci's Horsebit shoes are a timeless staple I'll never grow tired of.
The short heel allows you to add a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
