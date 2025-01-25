Kate Moss Just Wore the Overlooked Heeled Shoe That's Primed For a Comeback in 2025

Even if you don’t follow fashion trends religiously, it’s been nearly impossible to miss the dominance of pointed-toe heels in recent years. Sleek, sharp, and undeniably chic, pointed pumps have been the go-to style for fashion people looking to elevate their wardrobes, both for day and night. But after years of ruling the roost, it seems this staple is finally making room for another contender—a heel trend that, although considered classic, hasn't been around for a while.

To my delight, one of my all-time favourite heel styles, the round-toe heel, is quietly re-entering the spotlight. The tipping point? None other than supermodel Kate Moss, who I spotted wearing a pair at Dior’s recent menswear runway show in Paris. Eschewing pointed-toe designs, Moss chose a sleek, sinuous rounded-toe silhouette to complement her look for the chic occasion.

Kate Moss wears round-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Round-toe heels are a style that’s been overshadowed for so long that many of us had forgotten their subtle charm. Where pointed toes are bold and dramatic, rounded toes exude a softer, more romantic feel, and style particularly well with flowing skirts or satin dresses—as so well demonstrated by Moss.

After years of pointed-toe domination, I'm craving something a little daintier and subtle. If you are, too, read on to discover our curated edit of round-toe heels below.

SHOP ROUND-TOE HEELED SHOES:

Heeled Shoes With Strap
Zara
Heeled Shoes With Strap

This fresh cream shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Ballet-Style Court Shoes
H&M
Ballet-Style Court Shoes

Style with denim or dress these up with a LBD.

Women's Horsebit Slingback
Gucci
Women's Horsebit Slingback

Gucci's Horsebit shoes are a timeless staple I'll never grow tired of.

Velvet-Effect Ankle Strap Heeled Shoes
Zara
Velvet-Effect Ankle Strap Heeled Shoes

The velvet effect gives these such an elevated edge.

45 Buckled Patent-Leather Pumps
Roger Vivier
45 Buckled Patent-Leather Pumps

The short heel allows you to add a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Black Matilda Block Heel Shoe
Whistles
Black Matilda Block Heel Shoe

These also come in gold and silver.

Burgundy Forever Comfort® Platform Mary Jane Heels
Next
Platform Mary Jane Heels

The burgundy colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

