5 It Girl-Approved Color Trends That Will Be Everywhere Come Fall

Goodbye, summer...Okay, so it's not exactly fall yet. But with only a few weeks left on the calendar until its official start, it's natural to feel excited about a new season, especially if you've been itching to update your wardrobe. While there are plenty of ways to transition your closet—including adopting new trends, styling formulas, or timeless staples—one of the simplest ways to micro-dose fall is to embrace a new color palette. No, friends, we're not talking about going back to only wearing black! Fall can be just as vibrant as summer, or at least, that's what you can take away from recent runway shows, which featured unexpected shades like royal purple and pool blue. Considering that we've seen so many bright tones crop up in collections, it's only a matter of time before these color trends take over your closet, too.
But if you're shaking your head in disbelief over the idea of wearing anything but your beloved shades of black, beige, or brown this fall, you'll want to keep reading. We know it's challenging for some to ditch their neutrals (no shade intended), so we've compiled our version of receipts, aka recent street style photos of stylish it-girls and some must-shop new arrivals that prove embracing color can be easier than you think. From Dua Lipa to Zendaya, countless celebrities have shown that vibrant hues can not only be as versatile as any other neutral, but can be, dare we say, a far chicer choice for fall. If these celebrity looks can't make you excited to embrace color this fall, then nothing will.
One color trend that's sure to reign supreme this fall? Royal purple. While this darker shade of purple was once the color of choice among royal insiders centuries ago, it's recently recaptured the fashion crowd's attention thanks to its presence in the F/W 26 collections of Prada, Celine, and Miu Miu. Since then, we've seen countless styling examples and even more shopping picks, but our favorite example of this color trend in the wild was at the Cannes Film Festival. Dua Lipa dialed up the innate decadence of this shade by styling it with a contrasting pop of pink, proving that this color trend's supremacy will continue well into the fall.
LE SUNDIAL
Venice Opera Tasseled Sterling Silver Amerthyst Earrings
WHAT: Chanel and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner
WEAR: Chanel Pre-Fall 2026
If you're looking for a color trend that feels, well, a little fresher, then look no further than mint green. Over the last few months, we've seen the fashion crowd gravitate toward variations of green and blue, from aquamarine to turquoise to pool blue, so it was only a matter of time before mint came back onto the menu. But this color's triumphant return can be attributed to two things: Matthieu Blazy’s Métiers d’art 2026 collection for Chanel and chic red carpet looks from celebrities like Sarah Pidgeon. Whether worn as a slinky slip dress or two-tone pumps, this color has never felt more refreshing, making it the perfect shade to adopt this fall.
Beyond shades of mint, there's another color trend that seems to be making fashion people expand their taste buds, or at least, that's what we can infer from the overwhelming presence of tomato red. Over the past few seasons, we've seen variations of wine-and saffron-inspired colors dominate, so it only makes sense that this juicy shade would also surface in the S/S 26 and F/W 26 collections. But what's kept this color in the pantry—we mean, in conversation—is how it's been spotted on countless celebrities, including Emmy Rossum, Tracee Ellis Ross, and even Kaia Gerber. Whether worn as a bodycon knit dress or a crescent bag, celebrities have shown you can embrace this shade in a way that suits your taste.
J.Crew
Perfect Cashmere Crewneck
Gucci
Jackie Slim Medium Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Zw Collection Wide-Leg Trousers
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Leather Ballet Flats
MANGO
100% Wool High-Neck Coat
4. Fall Foliage
WHO: Zendaya
WHAT: Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 Show
WEAR: Louis Vuitton Resort Look; Tiffany & Co. Jewelry
We know what you're thinking... mint green and tomato red don't exactly feel, well, fall-coded. For those who want to adopt a more traditional color trend, consider referencing one of fall's most visually ubiquitous elements: foliage. What better way to transition your wardrobe than by embracing a variation of dark ochre or burnt butterscotch that's reminiscent of the changing leaves outside? By embracing dark yellow, you'll not only make your closet feel more fall-forward, but you can also recreate iconic runway looks from Alaïa, Sergio Hudson, and Dior. If you're worried this color will come off as "cliché," consider taking styling notes from Zendaya's street style look by pairing the shade with other neutrals.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Suede Top Handle Bagm
Wilfred
Softspoke Dear Wrap Sweater
LyreBird
Heirloom Lace-Trim Satin Shorts
Reformation
Inez Flat Mule
House of dagmar
Draped Maxi Dress
5. Dusty Pink
WHO: Olivia Rodrigo
WHAT: Chloé F/W 26 show
WEAR: Chloé Head-to-Toe
Hopefully by now, you've realized fall's biggest color trends won't necessarily be considered "traditional", but that's the whole point. The coolest people are looking for shades that add an element of surprise-and-delight to their closet, and for so many celebrities (Olivia Rodrigo included), dusty pink seems to be achieving that aim. Although we've seen variations of light pink pop up in the past, rosier shades dominated the F/W 26 collections of Chloé and Chanel. The presence of this softer, semi-romantic, dusty pink proves that if you love a color enough, even those you might consider "summer" adjacent, you can transition it into any season.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a freelance writer and editor living in New York City. What began as a pastime (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a lifelong passion for unveiling the connection between fashion and culture on the internet and in real life. Over the last decade, she's melded her extensive edit and social background to various on-staff positions at Who What Wear, MyDomaine, and Byrdie. More recently, she’s become a freelance contributor to other publications including Vogue, Editorialist, and The Cut. Off the clock, you can find her clutching her cell phone as she's constantly scrolling through TikTok and The RealReal, in search of the next cool thing.