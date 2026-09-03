Slim Bootcut Jeans Are So Back—This Is the Flat-Shoe Trend They Look Best With

This summer, I made a conscious effort to give my jeans a break and live in shorts, skirts, and dresses instead. Why? Honestly, I needed a reset. By the time winter rolls around, I'm usually so burned out on my denim collection, and I want to make sure that doesn't happen again this year. But with fall already on the horizon, I'm starting to think about bringing jeans back into my rotation and figuring out which styles I want to wear again. One silhouette that's quickly made its way to the top of my list? Slim bootcut jeans. I spotted Kate Moss wearing a pair this week in London, and I happen to have a favorite pair from Levi's.
Finding the shoe that makes slim bootcut jeans look chic rather than "dated" can feel a little tricky, especially when it's too early to pull out boots. However, Moss makes it seem easy by opting for classic black ballet flats. The very traditional, timeless style perfectly grounds the late '90s to early 2000s silhouette, making them feel modern again. Plus, since I live in New York City, where walking is my preferred mode of transportation, there's really no more comfortable choice than ballet flats—well, other than sneakers, which you won't find me wearing with denim.
When it comes to styling the flats-and-jeans look, I could take inspiration from Moss again and finish the outfit with a tie-neck button-down shirt and a leather top-handle bag. Or, I could go for a Chloé-esque blouse with a slouchy shoulder bag, a white T-shirt with a trench coat, or a fitted sweater with a suede belt. The styling possibilities are endless.
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Scroll on to discover and shop the chicest slim bootcut jeans and ballet flats to invest in now.
Shop Bootcut Jeans and Ballet Flats:
Levi's
725 Bootcut Jeans
Recreate Moss's look with this classic style.
Nordstrom
Maddox Ballet Flats
You probably know by now that Who What Wear editors love these because they're an affordable alternative to Kendall Jenner's favorite The Row Stella Flats.
Banana Republic
High-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Giving boho chic.
J.Crew
Verona Ballet Flats
New and already a best seller.
Nili Lotan
Celia Jeans
There's nothing else to say beside that these are perfect.
Sam Edelman
Alie Ballet Flats
No one will believe you when you tell them that these are from Sam Edelman.
Good American
Vintage Low Bootcut Jeans - Indigo1320
I love this vintage-looking wash.
Quince
Italian Leather Handwoven Square Toe Ballet Flats
Ever since I saw woven flats from The Row I've been obsessed with them.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.