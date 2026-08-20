If French Women in Paris Are Wearing Lace this Autumn, it's Exactly Like This

I hate to admit it, but I’ve spent decades trying to crack the style code of French women. To me they remain endlessly fascinating, sipping wine and putting the world to rights over a picnic in Paris or taking to the cobbled streets to hunt down trinkets and leather goods in Antibes, but they always look nothing short of immaculate while doing so.
With a style built around the elusive je ne sais quoi (and a steadfast preference for timeless taste over fast-moving fashion trends), I realised the French girl formula isn’t quite as mysterious as it once seemed to be. Their capsule wardrobes are full of endlessly classic basics—well-fitted blazers, sharp trench coats, fine-knit sweaters and straight-leg jeans. And now, apparently lace.
As fashion slowly shifts beyond the restraint of quiet luxury, lace feels particularly timely. Slightly sultry, effortlessly undone and steeped in a playful vintage allure, it's long been associated with the stylish Parisienne. Perhaps its the underwear-as-outerwear appeal; or maybe the fact that the textile has been continuously worked and reworked by the luxury fashion houses based in the city. Either way, lace looks at home on French women—and in autumn 2026, it's never looked better.
Adding a softness to cardigans, a playful pop to sheer maxi-skirts and a stylish finish to knee-high socks and trainers, the French fashion set seemingly can't get enough of visible lace details. And, as autumn creeps ever closer, figuring out how to make this timeless motif work for transitional weather became my next task. After hours of scrolling through social media and backed with years of French fashion knowledge, I found six looks worth saving for later. Whilst all are inherently pared-back, each incorporates the very best the aesthetic has to offer. So don’t just stand there. Keep scrolling to find out all about them below.
6 Lace Outfits French Girls Are Wearing on Repeat in Autumn 2026:
1. Cardigan + Lace-Trim Shorts + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: With the weather still warm, the easiest way to incorporate lace is through a pair of satin shorts. But if you’re looking for a way to make them feel city-appropriate, Tamara Mory [pictured above] has the answer. From her soft blue cardigan to her pretty bow ballet flats, it's a style that will take you through a balmy day to light evening with ease.
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Shop the Look:
H&M
Textured-Knit Cardigan
This soft, pastel blue has been all over my social media feed as we transtion into autumn.
DOEN
Iona Short
Shop Tamara's exact shorts.
Tony Bianco
Comma Ballet Pumps
If you're looking for a ballet flat you can walk 10,000 steps in look no further.
Prada
Re-edition 2005 Mini Bag
A style that never dates.
Chimi
Code
This sleek, oval silhouette is a favourite of Kendall Jenner.
2. Lace Blouse + Jeans + T-Bar Heels
Style Notes: A broderie anglaise blouse will always be timeless, but in autumn 2026, I’m taking style cues from Ellie Delphine [pictured above] and choosing sultry lace instead. Balancing a bohemian spirit with moody, dark romanticism, I love how she’s made the style feel more modern by pairing it with straight-leg jeans and T-bar heels.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Lace peplum top
As much as I adore Ellie's Zimmerman iteration, as someone whom loves a bit more coverage I'll be opting for this H&M lace peplum top instead.
Tie in your gold jewellery with this grained leather clutch.
3. Babydoll Dress + Ballet Flats + Raffia Bag
Style Notes: Whether you’re floating from one bistro to another or seeing the sights in Bordeaux, a lace-trimmed babydoll dress will work oh so well. Lightweight and breathable whilst being playful and nostalgic, this flirty style is perfect for any warm day. Let the dress shine and take style cues from Anne Laure-Mais [pictured above] by finishing the look with a raffia bag, black flats and delicate jewellery. Plus, on cooler days, an oversized blazer and tights will do you wonders.
Shop the Look:
DOEN
Penelope Dress
Shop Anne's exact dress.
Sezane
Maia Basket
Sezane luxury-looking bag selection remain a favourite of stylish Parisiennes.
Dior
DiorGlow S1I
A classic silhouette.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Ballerinas
High vamp ballet flats are all the rage this year.
Laura Vann
Jean Signet Ring
I really love Anne's use of delicate jewellery (including a signet ring almost identical to this) within her look.
4. Jumper + Lace-Trim Skirt + Trainers
Style Notes: If you needed a sign to dust off last year's lace-trim midi skirt, now you have it. In a look perfect for a cooler day, Géraldine Boublil [pictured above] grounds her sultry trims with a grey marl knit jumper, black knee-high socks and trending Hoff trainers. Blending neutral colours with unfussy texture, she creates a look which feels both fashion-forward and inherently classic.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
This is your sign to invest in your cashmere knits early this year.
Kookai
Maria Lace Midi Skirt
This midi skirt has been all over my social media feed this year.
FP Movement
Hoff Bridge Fishnet Sneakers
Shop Géraldine's exact trainers.
Calzedonia
Long Satin Cotton Socks
These socks are super soft.
Elleme
Trousse Cross Body Bag
Chocolate brown suede will be everywhere again this year.
Style Notes: Lace-trim maxi dresses are often a focal point of summer wardrobes, but if you’re looking for a way to transition the style into autumn, Claire Most’s look [above] is one to pin for later. Using a stylish plaid shirt to add a pop of colour, her pared-back accessories and minimal flip-flops keep the look feeling French.
Shop the Look:
Free People
Kiss Me Later Maxi Slip Dress
I also love how this dress looks with biker boots and a suede khaki bag.
If you spend all day looking at a computer screen, opticians suggest you invest in blue light glasses to help prevent eye strain.
6. Lace-Trim Top + Printed Midi Skirt + Clogs
Style Notes: I’ve yet to find a Sabina Socol (pictured above) outfit that I didn't find inspirational. With a joyously continental approach to styling, her ability to blend bold colours and vibrant prints in a way which feels oh so French has had me in awe for some time. Using her lace-trimmed tank top to add a romantic finish, she grounds an otherwise playful skirt look with suede clog sandals. To me, it's a master class in Parisienne dressing.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Lace Lyocell Top
Shop Sabine's exact top.
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
I always find smaller polka-dots look more expensive than larger ones.
SCHOLL
Pescura Cameron Mules
In case you missed is clogs are back in a big way.
Astrid & Miyu
Bold Small Hoops
I've worn gold hoops like this every day for years.
Le Specs
Duskfall | Black Smoke Mono
A smart pair of sunglasses can easily pull a look together.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.