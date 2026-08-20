If French Women in Paris Are Wearing Lace this Autumn, it's Exactly Like This

Pretty, romantic and always well-styled, heres how French women are making the lace look the chicest in autumn 2026.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
French girl lace outfits autumn 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:

I hate to admit it, but I’ve spent decades trying to crack the style code of French women. To me they remain endlessly fascinating, sipping wine and putting the world to rights over a picnic in Paris or taking to the cobbled streets to hunt down trinkets and leather goods in Antibes, but they always look nothing short of immaculate while doing so.

With a style built around the elusive je ne sais quoi (and a steadfast preference for timeless taste over fast-moving fashion trends), I realised the French girl formula isn’t quite as mysterious as it once seemed to be. Their capsule wardrobes are full of endlessly classic basics—well-fitted blazers, sharp trench coats, fine-knit sweaters and straight-leg jeans. And now, apparently lace.

tamaramory

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

As fashion slowly shifts beyond the restraint of quiet luxury, lace feels particularly timely. Slightly sultry, effortlessly undone and steeped in a playful vintage allure, it's long been associated with the stylish Parisienne. Perhaps its the underwear-as-outerwear appeal; or maybe the fact that the textile has been continuously worked and reworked by the luxury fashion houses based in the city. Either way, lace looks at home on French women—and in autumn 2026, it's never looked better.

Adding a softness to cardigans, a playful pop to sheer maxi-skirts and a stylish finish to knee-high socks and trainers, the French fashion set seemingly can't get enough of visible lace details. And, as autumn creeps ever closer, figuring out how to make this timeless motif work for transitional weather became my next task. After hours of scrolling through social media and backed with years of French fashion knowledge, I found six looks worth saving for later. Whilst all are inherently pared-back, each incorporates the very best the aesthetic has to offer. So don’t just stand there. Keep scrolling to find out all about them below.

6 Lace Outfits French Girls Are Wearing on Repeat in Autumn 2026:

1. Cardigan + Lace-Trim Shorts + Ballet Flats

tamaramory

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style Notes: With the weather still warm, the easiest way to incorporate lace is through a pair of satin shorts. But if you’re looking for a way to make them feel city-appropriate, Tamara Mory [pictured above] has the answer. From her soft blue cardigan to her pretty bow ballet flats, it's a style that will take you through a balmy day to light evening with ease.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Shop the Look:

2. Lace Blouse + Jeans + T-Bar Heels

slipintostyle

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: A broderie anglaise blouse will always be timeless, but in autumn 2026, I’m taking style cues from Ellie Delphine [pictured above] and choosing sultry lace instead. Balancing a bohemian spirit with moody, dark romanticism, I love how she’s made the style feel more modern by pairing it with straight-leg jeans and T-bar heels.

Shop the Look:

3. Babydoll Dress + Ballet Flats + Raffia Bag

annelauremais

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Whether you’re floating from one bistro to another or seeing the sights in Bordeaux, a lace-trimmed babydoll dress will work oh so well. Lightweight and breathable whilst being playful and nostalgic, this flirty style is perfect for any warm day. Let the dress shine and take style cues from Anne Laure-Mais [pictured above] by finishing the look with a raffia bag, black flats and delicate jewellery. Plus, on cooler days, an oversized blazer and tights will do you wonders.

Shop the Look:

4. Jumper + Lace-Trim Skirt + Trainers

@erinoffduty

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Style Notes: If you needed a sign to dust off last year's lace-trim midi skirt, now you have it. In a look perfect for a cooler day, Géraldine Boublil [pictured above] grounds her sultry trims with a grey marl knit jumper, black knee-high socks and trending Hoff trainers. Blending neutral colours with unfussy texture, she creates a look which feels both fashion-forward and inherently classic.

Shop the Look:

5. Lace-Trim Maxi Dress + Plaid Flannel + Flip Flops

Claire_most

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Style Notes: Lace-trim maxi dresses are often a focal point of summer wardrobes, but if you’re looking for a way to transition the style into autumn, Claire Most’s look [above] is one to pin for later. Using a stylish plaid shirt to add a pop of colour, her pared-back accessories and minimal flip-flops keep the look feeling French.

Shop the Look:

6. Lace-Trim Top + Printed Midi Skirt + Clogs

sabinasocol

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Style Notes: I’ve yet to find a Sabina Socol (pictured above) outfit that I didn't find inspirational. With a joyously continental approach to styling, her ability to blend bold colours and vibrant prints in a way which feels oh so French has had me in awe for some time. Using her lace-trimmed tank top to add a romantic finish, she grounds an otherwise playful skirt look with suede clog sandals. To me, it's a master class in Parisienne dressing.

Shop the Look:

Explore More:
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.