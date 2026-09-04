If You Know, You Know: The One Fashion Category Katie, RHW, and Demi All Swear By

It's not that often that you notice celebrities with entirely different styles wearing the same fashion items. But when you do, you take a mental note, write it down in your notepad, and share it with all your fashion friends who actually want to listen. That said, there's one specific category that the likes of Katie Holmes, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Demi Moore, and Selena Gomez can agree on: Falconeri's knitwear.
Whether they're strolling the streets of NYC, skiing in Aspen, or attending a dinner party in L.A., the chicest A-listers can be found wearing Falconeri sweaters. And it's easy to see why. The brand's popular ultrafine cashmere is designed to work across seasons and settings, thanks to a delicate undercoat of Kashmir goat that creates an exceptionally thin, soft, lightweight, and thermoregulating knit.
Falconeri has found a white space in the cashmere market, championing a more effortless approach to luxury knitwear while rewriting the narrative about cashmere as a "winter-only fabric." I had the opportunity to visit Falconeri's facilities in Italy in July and see firsthand how its celebrity-loved ultrafine cashmere sweaters are made from start to finish. It was an eye-opening experience that gave me a new appreciation for the craftsmanship and care that goes into each piece. From the fibers themselves to the finished sweater, there's an incredible amount of work—60 minutes per sweater to be precise—behind what can look like such a simple wardrobe staple.
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If you're curious about what goes into making these cashmere pieces and how Falconeri has built its reputation as an Italian textile expert, keep scrolling. Plus, ahead, see how fashion insiders are styling Falconeri's collection and shop the best-selling and new pieces for yourself.
Falconeri's Craftmanship
It all starts in Mongolia, where Falconeri sources its cashmere from Hircus goats. The brand chooses only the finest fibers, known for their incredibly soft, lightweight feel. From there, the cashmere travels to Biella, Italy, a region with a long history of textile craftsmanship and one of the stops I made on my tour of Falconeri's facilities.
At the factory, the cashmere goes through a series of steps to create the quality, softness, and durability that Falconeri is known for. The fibers are cleaned, spun, dyed, and carefully blended to achieve the brand's signature colors and luxurious feel. Each batch is checked along the way to make sure it meets Falconeri's high standards.
Once the yarn is ready, it heads to Falconeri's favorite in Avio, where it's turned into the finished garments. In the large facility in the beautiful Dolomites, skilled artisans bring each piece to life, carefully constructing sweaters piece by piece, arm by arm, and paying close attention to every detail along the way. The garments are then finished and checked to make sure they feel as beautiful as they look. The result is crème de la crème knitwear, designed for fashion people who want quality and comfort without sacrificing style.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.