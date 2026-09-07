There's an unspoken hierarchy to airport style, and it has nothing to do with your actual seat assignment. You can usually tell who upgraded before anyone checks a boarding pass, and lately, that tell is showing up before people hide away in the luxurious lounges and only reemerge right as the flight is boarding. I'm clocking them in the security lounge.
I've started calling it "Delta One coded": pieces that are as comfortable as anything in your loungewear rotation but photograph like you're about to be handed a warm towel. If you're ready to look like a business-class traveler, keep reading. Below are five outfits that prove you don't need an actual seat upgrade to dress like you have one.
Long Cardigan, Luxe Cotton Set, Sneakers
A long cardigan does more work than people give it credit for on a travel day. It layers over anything, doesn't wrinkle the way a blazer would, and still looks more finished than a hoodie. Pair it with a soft cotton base layer and clean sneakers, and you've got an outfit built for a six-hour flight that still looks like you tried.
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MISSONI
Striped Crochet-Knit Cardigan
Cou Cou Intimates
The Baby Tee: White Pointelle
Cou Cou Intimates
The Pant: White Pointelle
Fur-Trim Coat, Comfortable Pants
A fur-trim coat is the fastest way to make an airport look feel like an occasion, even when the pants underneath are as comfortable as pajamas. It's proof that a strong outer layer can carry an entire outfit, no matter how relaxed everything below it actually is.
Isabel Marant
Charone Faux Fur Collar Short Parka
Alaïa
Blaine Flat
Róhe
Cotton-Blend Seersucker Balloon Pants
Cool Matching Set
A matching set solves the "getting dressed for a 5 a.m flight" problem better than almost anything else. It looks put-together without requiring a single decision, and because the top and bottom are cut from the same fabric, it comes across as an outfit instead of pajamas that made it out the door.
ZARA
Oversized Cotton Polo
ZARA
Cotton Balloon Trousers
Tory Burch
The Boaty
Easy Blouse, Linen Pants
A blouse and linen pants are what happens when someone treats travel dressing like real dressing. Linen creases anyway, so there's no pressure to keep it pristine for 10 hours in a middle seat, and the blouse keeps the whole look from tipping into pajama territory.
Ramy Brook
Silk Top
J.Crew
Soleil Pant
sam edelman
Emory Pointed Toe Ballet Flat
Jeans, Long-Sleeve Top, It Bag
Jeans and a simple long-sleeve top are about as foolproof as travel dressing gets, but it's the It bag that puts it into Delta One territory. It's the one piece that isn't about comfort at all, and it doesn't need to be since everything else in the outfit already has that covered.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.