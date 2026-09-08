I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—I Put These 6 Fall Items on Pause, and I'm Wearing These 6 Trends Instead

Below, Wright is expanding on her in-and-out list with edits to the fall items she's not as into, along with the fall trends she's going to embrace more in 2026. Although at the end of the day, wear what makes you happy—what anyone else thinks doesn't matter.
Keep scrolling for a deeper dive, along with outfit inspiration from Wright. There's also plenty of shopping recommendations to help build your fall wardrobe.
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Pausing: Joggers/Wearing: Drawstring Pants
"Drawstring pants are the perfect alternative to joggers—and they instantly update all your outfits. I can’t think of a more versatile pant right now. They’re comfortable and way easier to put on." — Wright
Open Edit
Icon Twill Pull-On Wide Leg Pants
Caslon
Pull on Barrel Leg Ankle Pants
Nordstrom
Drawstring Wide Leg Pants
DKNY
Drawstring Pants
Pausing: Super Chunky Loafers/Wearing: Slim Loafers
"Loafers are always a closet staple, and they’re perfect as we transition into fall. This season I’m reaching for a slimmer, sleeker silhouette over the chunky versions we’ve seen the past few seasons. Look for classic styles with ruching or a streamlined shape—they’ll instantly feel more modern and elevated." — Wright
"Lately I’ve mostly been wearing looser, long length denim. They’ve given new life to some of my wardrobe staples and I feel a little more modern." — Wright
MOTHER
The Belted Spoonful High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Arc High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Lindz Easy Straight Leg Jeans
Pausing: Heavy Logo Bags/Wearing: Simple Sleek Bags
"Lately I’ve been leaning towards beautiful bags with modern shapes and minimal branding. There’s something about it that feels more elevated, and it gives your outfits that quiet-luxury look." — Wright
Veronica Beard
Large Dash Bag
COACH
Chelsea 30 Natural Grain Leather Shoulder Bag
Longchamp
Small Le Pliage Xtra Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Elena Leather Shoulder Bag
Pausing: Shackets/Wearing: Scarf Coats
"Lightweight scarf jackets look elegant, and they’re so easy to wear. Try one with your favorite jeans or even a leather pant—so chic." — Wright
Avec Les Filles
Oversized Coat With Detachable Scarf
TOTEME
Technical Cotton Scarf Jacket
rag & bone
Krista Windowpane Check Wool Jacket With Attached Scarf
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.