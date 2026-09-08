I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—I Put These 6 Fall Items on Pause, and I'm Wearing These 6 Trends Instead

Sorry, this jacket style needs a break.

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fall trends that are in and out
(Image credit: Susie Wright)

Susie Wright, the former Nordstrom buyer and creator of So Susie, recently shared a list of the popular fashion items she's not wearing as much. With her sharp eye and years of experience working in the fashion industry at Nordstrom, we thought her fall shopping perspective would be of interest.

Below, Wright is expanding on her in-and-out list with edits to the fall items she's not as into, along with the fall trends she's going to embrace more in 2026. Although at the end of the day, wear what makes you happy—what anyone else thinks doesn't matter.

Keep scrolling for a deeper dive, along with outfit inspiration from Wright. There's also plenty of shopping recommendations to help build your fall wardrobe.

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Pausing: Joggers/Wearing: Drawstring Pants

fall trends that are in and out

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

"Drawstring pants are the perfect alternative to joggers—and they instantly update all your outfits. I can’t think of a more versatile pant right now. They’re comfortable and way easier to put on." — Wright

Pausing: Super Chunky Loafers/Wearing: Slim Loafers

"Loafers are always a closet staple, and they’re perfect as we transition into fall. This season I’m reaching for a slimmer, sleeker silhouette over the chunky versions we’ve seen the past few seasons. Look for classic styles with ruching or a streamlined shape—they’ll instantly feel more modern and elevated." — Wright

Pausing: Moto Leather Jackets/Wearing: Stand-Neck Jackets

"The It jacket of the year is one with a stand collar. So chic, and so easy to wear." — Wright

Pausing: Skinny Jeans/Wearing: Long-Length Looser Jeans

fall trends that are in and out

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

"Lately I’ve mostly been wearing looser, long length denim. They’ve given new life to some of my wardrobe staples and I feel a little more modern." — Wright

Pausing: Heavy Logo Bags/Wearing: Simple Sleek Bags

fall trends that are in and out

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

"Lately I’ve been leaning towards beautiful bags with modern shapes and minimal branding. There’s something about it that feels more elevated, and it gives your outfits that quiet-luxury look." — Wright

Pausing: Shackets/Wearing: Scarf Coats

fall trends that are in and out

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

"Lightweight scarf jackets look elegant, and they’re so easy to wear. Try one with your favorite jeans or even a leather pant—so chic." — Wright

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.