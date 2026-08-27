These Are the 6 Brands the Gen Z Fashion Crowd Is Buying Their Sweaters From This Fall

Shop all the coolest styles from each buzzy brand.

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Collage of women wearing fall sweaters.
(Image credit: @claire_most; @_livmadeline; @laurenelson)
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Sweater weather is so close. I can imagine all the layered outfits I've been yearning to wear—many of them including a cute, casual knit. For Gen Z shoppers, finding non-frumpy yet interesting sweaters is no small feat. You want to be practical with the weather but don't want that to deter you from looking cool and put-together. Luckily, there are a few brands that cater to the Gen Z eye, and some that I've compiled might surprise you.

The brands range from J.Crew to Zara, with cool-girl labels in between. Each brand offers uniquely made sweaters as well as simple ones, whichever is fitting for your style. I've found a wide array of pieces that will last you throughout the season, so no more overthinking about where to find your sweaters. Just shop the six Gen Z–approved brands below.

J.Crew

I know what you're thinking. J.Crew? Gen Z approved? Well, yes! It has just debuted cropped roll-neck sweaters with Emma Chamberlain as the face of the campaign, and who's more Gen Z than Chamberlain? The sweaters that J.Crew offers have fun details, from backless designs to prints.

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Shop J.Crew Sweaters

Damson Madder

Damson Madder is the ultimate Gen Z–coded brand out right now. The label offers a wide range of eclectic pieces that are especially fitting for fall layering. Its sweaters range from printed styles with interesting silhouettes to relatively simple ones with a little whimsy.

Shop Damson Madder Sweaters

Reformation

Every cool girl knows Reformation is the one-stop shop for all things chic. If you're a minimalist dresser, this is the perfect brand to shop for fall sweaters. Lightweight, warm cashmere is all over its site and comes in an array of colors and becoming silhouettes.

Shop Reformation Sweaters

Alex Mill

If you're in search of classic nautical-type sweaters, Alex Mill is the brand for you. The brand features classic knits and bright hues, along with lots of striped sweaters. This is your destination if you want to zhuzh up your fall style just a little bit more this year.

Shop Alex Mill Sweaters

COS

COS will always be synonymous with style, IMHO. There's just an essence to each piece that is elevated. When I think of my fall outfits, I almost always have a COS sweater in mind to incorporate. From bright, eye-catching colors to simple, understated shapes, these sweaters are exactly what you need if you're a Gen Z dresser in need of luxurious-looking pieces for a fraction of the price.

Shop COS Sweaters

Zara

Zara is a fail-proof brand for anything affordable, cool, and put-together. You can literally never go wrong with its sweaters. They're affordable, cute, and easy to style. They range from plain, simple ones to pieces with eye-catching details. It just all depends on the vibe you're going for.

Shop Zara Sweaters

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Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.