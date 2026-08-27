These Are the 6 Brands the Gen Z Fashion Crowd Is Buying Their Sweaters From This Fall

Sweater weather is so close. I can imagine all the layered outfits I've been yearning to wear—many of them including a cute, casual knit. For Gen Z shoppers, finding non-frumpy yet interesting sweaters is no small feat. You want to be practical with the weather but don't want that to deter you from looking cool and put-together. Luckily, there are a few brands that cater to the Gen Z eye, and some that I've compiled might surprise you.
The brands range from J.Crew to Zara, with cool-girl labels in between. Each brand offers uniquely made sweaters as well as simple ones, whichever is fitting for your style. I've found a wide array of pieces that will last you throughout the season, so no more overthinking about where to find your sweaters. Just shop the six Gen Z–approved brands below.
J.Crew
I know what you're thinking. J.Crew? Gen Z approved? Well, yes! It has just debuted cropped roll-neck sweaters with Emma Chamberlain as the face of the campaign, and who's more Gen Z than Chamberlain? The sweaters that J.Crew offers have fun details, from backless designs to prints.
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Shop J.Crew Sweaters
J.Crew
Rollneck Reversible Cardigan
J.Crew
Rolled Cashmere Long-Sleeve Sweater in Stripe
J.Crew
Rive Graphic "83" Crewneck in Stripe
J.Crew
Short-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater in Vintage Wool
J.Crew by Buci
The Rollneck
Damson Madder
Damson Madder is the ultimate Gen Z–coded brand out right now. The label offers a wide range of eclectic pieces that are especially fitting for fall layering. Its sweaters range from printed styles with interesting silhouettes to relatively simple ones with a little whimsy.
Shop Damson Madder Sweaters
Damson Madder
Venna Wrap Cardigan in Navy
Damson Madder
Hannie Wrap Tie Knitted Top in Pink Stripe
Damson Madder
Voula Cardigan
Damson Madder
Lia Merino Wool Reversible Polo Jumper in Red/Grey Spot
Damson Madder
Didi Merino Wool Double Cardigan in Burg Argyle & Stripe
Reformation
Every cool girl knows Reformation is the one-stop shop for all things chic. If you're a minimalist dresser, this is the perfect brand to shop for fall sweaters. Lightweight, warm cashmere is all over its site and comes in an array of colors and becoming silhouettes.
Shop Reformation Sweaters
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Landon Cashmere V-Neck
Reformation
Jonie Cashmere Oversized Scoop Neck
Reformation
Easton Cashmere Sweater
Alex Mill
If you're in search of classic nautical-type sweaters, Alex Mill is the brand for you. The brand features classic knits and bright hues, along with lots of striped sweaters. This is your destination if you want to zhuzh up your fall style just a little bit more this year.
Shop Alex Mill Sweaters
Alex Mill
Taylor Mariner Stripe Cardigan
Alex Mill
Madelyn Sweater in Sunflower
Alex Mill
Marais Sweater in Washed Cashmere
Alex Mill
Bond St. Stripe Polo Sweater in Forest Walk/Galaxy Blue
Alex Mill
Montmartre V Neck Sweater in Cashmere
COS
COS will always be synonymous with style, IMHO. There's just an essence to each piece that is elevated. When I think of my fall outfits, I almost always have a COS sweater in mind to incorporate. From bright, eye-catching colors to simple, understated shapes, these sweaters are exactly what you need if you're a Gen Z dresser in need of luxurious-looking pieces for a fraction of the price.
Shop COS Sweaters
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
COS
Merino Wool Layered V-Neck Sweater
COS
Merino Wool Layered V-Neck Sweater
COS
Knitted Mohair-Blend Shirt
COS
Belt-Detail Merino Wool Sweater
Zara
Zara is a fail-proof brand for anything affordable, cool, and put-together. You can literally never go wrong with its sweaters. They're affordable, cute, and easy to style. They range from plain, simple ones to pieces with eye-catching details. It just all depends on the vibe you're going for.
Shop Zara Sweaters
ZARA
Button-Up Cardigan in Red
ZARA
Button-Up Knit Jumper in Pink
ZARA
Soft-Knit Jumper in Pastel Blue
ZARA
Striped Knit Jumper in Mid-Blue
ZARA
100% Extra-Soft Wool Jumper in Bluish