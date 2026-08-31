30 Fall Fashion and Beauty Items It Girls Are Buying Before They Sell Out

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.
I'm still soaking up the last days of summer, but according to the East Coast It girls on my IG feed, fall is in full swing. As much as I love the warm weather, you can bet I've been taking notes on the pieces they've been wearing recently and bookmarking my favorites. From espresso-brown staples to less-is-more beauty items, I've pulled all the It girl fashion and beauty inspiration you need into one tightly curated list. Keep scrolling to see them all.
Free People
Cilla Skirt Set
This flowy set is the epitome of effortless chic.
Cetaphil
Repair & Renew Serum
An affordable gem. Softening hyaluronic acid, soothing centella asiatica, and strengthening vitamin B5 repair your skin overnight.
Banana Republic
Oversized Textured Tunic
The textured fabric, oversize fit, and chocolate-brown hue make this a fashion-person staple.
sheglam
Cloudline Blur Lip Liner
I'm putting one of these liners in every handbag to maintain a softly contoured pout everywhere I go.
Vuori
Long Sleeve Halo V-Neck Cardigan in Java Heather
The cutest fall cardigan.
Penhaligon's
Luna Eau de Toilette
Enchanting jasmine, bright bergamot, and grounding fir balsam make this a uniquely unforgettable scent.
Cili Nochi
Divo Faux Leather Skirt
How chic is this leather midi skirt?
sheglam
Lunar Jelly Frosty Eyeshadow Stick
Oh, yes. This shimmery stick will be making an appearance at every party I attend this fall and winter.
Free People
Lifestyle Maxi Dress
I'm making this taupe number my go-to fall dress.
Shark
Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask
It girls still rely on this viral face mask for glowing skin.
The styling possibilities of this versatile skirt are endless. Pair it with a baby tee, a sweater, or the matching Trucker Jacket ($110).
essie
Salon-Quality Nail Polish in Wild Nude
Mark my words: Nude mocha nails will be the manicure color of the fall.
Vuori
AllTheForm Wrap Top in French Roast
You can wear this wrap top beyond the Pilates studio.
Cetaphil
Nourishing & Hydrating Oil-Infused Body Cream
Every editor knows that Cetaphil makes the best moisturizers.
Vuori
Villa Wideleg Pant in Sable
I'm swooning over these sable trousers. They whisper quiet luxury.
Penhaligons
Empressa Eau de Parfum
With notes of sweet peach, rich vanilla, and shimmering blood orange, this mouthwatering fragrance is an olfactory delight. Plus, the bottle is beautiful.
Levi's®
Winnie Western Dad Jacket
In my book, you're automatically cool if you're wearing this.
Banana Republic
Aurelia Italian Satin Trapeze Dress
Elevate your fall wardrobe with this silky satin dress. I want it in both muted olive and rich burgundy.
Cetaphil
Advanced Defense AM Face Serum
If your skin is in need of some repair after the summer, apply this targeted serum. It includes hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, niacinamide for a glassy poreless effect, and a powerful antioxidant complex that helps protect against free radicals and oxidative stress.
Levi's®
Cinch Baggy Jeans
I'm team baggy jeans over skinny jeans any day.
sheglam
Double Dot Freckle Pen
I'll be faking my summer freckles all year long with this MUA-approved freckle pen.
Levi's®
Supersoft Long-Sleeve Polo
It's giving academic chic.
Vuori
Villa Everyday Wideleg in Bleached Sand
Light nude trousers are the perfect transitional pant.
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Halo Glow Liquid Filter
Yes, this viral highlighter, primer, and foundation hybrid is as good as everyone says it is. It's like a filter for your face.
sheglam
Silky Glow Lip & Eye Pen
I finally found the missing product from my lip combo. I haven't seen a product like this anywhere else. With a liner and highlighter side, it helps you fake a fuller-looking pout.
Levi's®
Supersoft Pointelle Crewneck Cardigan
A pop of dainty pointelle never hurt anyone.
Penhaligons
Halfeti Eau de Parfum
Intoxicating and mysterious, this floral, woody scent will be your new favorite for date night.
L'Oreal Paris
Infallible 3-Second Setting Mist
My makeup-loving bestie recommends this setting spray with her whole chest, so you know it's good.
Vuori
Long Sleeve Everyday Cotton Stretch Henley in White
It girls have confirmed that henleys are making a comeback.
sheglam
Glass Lock Air Gloss-Caramel Wave
The warm, spice-toned lip gloss of your dreams.