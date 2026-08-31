30 Fall Fashion and Beauty Items It Girls Are Buying Before They Sell Out

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Most Wanted It Girl Fall Pieces
(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck; @anastasiya.vanelswyk)

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.

I'm still soaking up the last days of summer, but according to the East Coast It girls on my IG feed, fall is in full swing. As much as I love the warm weather, you can bet I've been taking notes on the pieces they've been wearing recently and bookmarking my favorites. From espresso-brown staples to less-is-more beauty items, I've pulled all the It girl fashion and beauty inspiration you need into one tightly curated list. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns the digital brand PureWow. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, where you can find her running to Pilates classes, sipping on matcha, or sunbathing on the beach.