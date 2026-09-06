8 Fall Shoe Micro-Trends the Cool Girls Are Already Wearing

Shop the coolest versions of these IYKYK styles.

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collage of fall 2026 shoe trends
(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl; @smythsisters; @hoskelsa; @cassdimicco)
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If you're someone who makes it their mission to know all of the fashion-insider trends each season, I'm pleased to offer my assistance. Given that it's September, fall shoes are top of mind right now, and if you're bored with the mainstream trends and want to dig a little deeper, there's a handful of more under-the-radar fall shoe trends that the coolest dressers are already starting to wear—perhaps yourself included.

Shoe micro-trends are defined by features that can be as specific as a type of fabric, the shape of a heel, the embossing on the leather, and the embellishment. There happen to be some really good micro-trends already circulating for fall, so I'm here to make sure they're on your radar. You'll find that some are a bit more IYKYK than others, but all have at least two things in common: The cool fashion girls are on board, and each of these trends will make your outfits look even more special. Keeps scrolling to shop your favorites.

Tassel Loafers

Chalk this one up to The Row—the highly influential brand included tassel loafers in their fall shoe collection, and of course they're flying out of stock.

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The Row Tassel loafers

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

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Jewel-Toned Satin

Satin shoes are everywhere, but if you want to get a bit more micro, satin jewel tone shoes are the trend to buy. Think shades of garnet, emerald, sapphire, and citrine.

Influencer wearing fall 2026 shoe trend: jewel-toned satin

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

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Eel-Effect

Last fall was all about croc-embossing. This fall, it's eel-effect. Prepare for every outfit they're paired with to look more expensive.

fall 2026 shoe trend: eel-effect

(Image credit: @allypayer)

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Lace-Up Corset Pumps

From the moment Prada's F/W 26 collection hit the runway, every editor knew we had an It shoe on our hands upon seeing Prada's lace-up pumps. A bit sporty, a bit Victorian, a lot cool.

Influencer wearing fall 2026 shoe trend: lace-up corset pumps

(Image credit: @styledsara)

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Purple

Purple, the color of the season, is also the shoe color of the season.

Elsa Hosk wearing fall 2026 shoe trend: purple

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

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Ballet Pumps With Bows

Block-heel ballet pumps, traditional-style with the little bow adornment, are on the feet of countless chic dressers right now. They're as comfortable as flats and go with pretty much everything, so consider them a wise investment.

Influencer wearing fall 2026 shoe trend: ballet pumps

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

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Slouchy Pointed-Toe Boots

Boho boots are back. Whether in brown suede or luxe leather, they look chic with skirts, trousers, and everything else—trust me.

Influencer wearing fall 2026 shoe trend: slouchy boots

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

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Metallic Ballet Flats

The Chanel F/W 26 couture collection confirmed it: Metallic shoes are back, and the cool girls are opting to wear it in the form of ballet flats.

Chanel metallic ballet flats

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

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Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.