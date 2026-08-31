ICYMI: Fashion People Have Been Quietly Replacing Their White Tees With This Chicer Fall Basic

Don't default to white T-shirts—this updated wardrobe basic will make your outfits look much cooler in 2026.

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Lucy hales wears a white henley t-shirt with the row marlo bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Chic dressers already eager to embrace transitional summer-to-fall fashion are letting everyone know there's one major trend worth adding to their rotation. It's not the expected loafers, trench coat, or dark denim. Instead, it's the Henley tee. That's right: In place of classic white T-shirts, fashion people are reaching for collarless tops with a half-button placket, mostly in long-sleeve styles. The latest insider to be spotted in one? Lucy Hale.

Over the weekend, Hale was seen in L.A. wearing a casual yet polished outfit. She paired frayed-hem denim shorts and an oversize white long-sleeve Henley shirt. To complete the look, she added The Row's Marlo 12 Bag, flip-flops, and wire-frame sunglasses.

Lucy hale wears a white long-sleeve henley, denim shorts, black flip-flops, and the row marlo bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Lucy Hale: The Row Marlo 12 Bag ($3600)

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If you're loyal to your white T-shirts, don't worry. Henleys offer that same effortless versatility. The difference? You don't have to overthink what to layer on top. In 2026, the Henley is the look. Simply add your favorite jeans, trousers, or even denim shorts, and you're good to go.

Scroll on to shop chic Henley tees that make the transition into fall easier and keep all of your outfits looking fresh.

Henley T-Shirts on the Fashion Set

Monikh wears a henley shirt with cargo pants and flip-flops

(Image credit: @monikh)

kim wears a gray henley with black jeans and a stripe sweater.

(Image credit: @kimturkington)

nikki wears a henley with jeans.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

Shop Henley T-Shirts

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.