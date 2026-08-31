Chic dressers already eager to embrace transitional summer-to-fall fashion are letting everyone know there's one major trend worth adding to their rotation. It's not the expected loafers, trench coat, or dark denim. Instead, it's the Henley tee. That's right: In place of classic white T-shirts, fashion people are reaching for collarless tops with a half-button placket, mostly in long-sleeve styles. The latest insider to be spotted in one? Lucy Hale.
Over the weekend, Hale was seen in L.A. wearing a casual yet polished outfit. She paired frayed-hem denim shorts and an oversize white long-sleeve Henley shirt. To complete the look, she added The Row's Marlo 12 Bag, flip-flops, and wire-frame sunglasses.
If you're loyal to your white T-shirts, don't worry. Henleys offer that same effortless versatility. The difference? You don't have to overthink what to layer on top. In 2026, the Henley is the look. Simply add your favorite jeans, trousers, or even denim shorts, and you're good to go.
Scroll on to shop chic Henley tees that make the transition into fall easier and keep all of your outfits looking fresh.
Henley T-Shirts on the Fashion Set
Shop Henley T-Shirts
ZARA
Linen Blend Henley T-Shirt
This looks identical to the one that Hale wore in L.A.
Marine Layer
Mini Rib Henley
You can't go wrong with a fitted, light gray Henley.
cos
Ribbed Henley T-Shirt
A chic fall wardrobe isn't complete without a pop of red.
Reformation
Marcus Oversized Henley Tee
Reformation gets it.
Citizens of Humanity
Nali Short Sleeve Henley Tee
I love how the white buttons pop against the gray.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.