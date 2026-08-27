If there's one thing the past few seasons have made clear, it's that capri pants have officially earned their spot back in the fashion conversation. What initially felt like a nostalgic throwback has quickly become a mainstay in the wardrobes of stylish women everywhere, and the silhouette is showing no signs of slowing down as we head into fall. The key to making capris feel especially current now comes down to one detail: the shoes.
The right footwear can completely shift the mood of capri pants, whether the goal is sleek and polished or slightly unexpected. Bright-white ballet flats give the cropped silhouette a crisp, minimalist finish, and printed heels add just the right amount of personality. Classic pointed-toe stilettos are another foolproof choice for a sharper look, and barely-there sandals keep things streamlined during those warmer early-fall days.
There are plenty of other heel silhouettes worth experimenting with too. Slingbacks feel relevant for fall and instantly lend capris a refined quality, and open-toe mules offer an effortless way to transition the pants into the new season. Consider the 10 outfits ahead proof that capris have far more staying power—and styling potential—than anyone might have predicted.
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Fall Shoes to Wear With Capri Pants
Get the look: Lightweight long jacket + Tank + Capris + White ballet flats
Elodie the Label
Ivonne Capri Pants
Jeffrey Campbell
Fathom Flat
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Capris + Pointed-toe slip-on heels
Open Edit
Stretch Twill Capri Pants
Tony Bianco
Scooter Heels
Get the look: Fringe top + Capris + Animal-print heels
Reformation
Arlette Pant
Reformation
Calista Slingback Heel
Get the look: Red jacket + T-shirt + Capris + Ballet pumps
Vuori
Halo Low Rise Crop Pant
Sam Edelman
Rosa Pump
Get the look: Animal-print coat + Tank + Capris + Pointed-toe pumps
LESET
Rio Capris
Marc Fisher
Noland Pump
Get the look: Bandana + Cropped cardigan + Capris + Heeled sandals
ZARA
Polyamide Capri Trousers
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Get the look: White top + Capris + White pointed-toe heels
H&M
Capri Pants
RAYE
Ingrid Heels
Get the look: Black top + Capris + Open-toe mules + Long pendant necklace
AEXAE
Linen Capri Pants
Sam Edelman
Jeanie Sandals
Get the look: Oversize button-down shirt + Tank + Capris + Slingback heels
ALIGNE
Savannah Pedal Pusher Trousers
Jimmy Choo
Jenn Slingback Sandal
Get the look: Fitted top + Capris + Heeled flip-flops