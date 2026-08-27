Capris Aren't Going Anywhere—These Are the Coolest Shoes to Pair With Them for Fall

Every fashion person is wearing these combinations.

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Published In Features
Collage of women wearing fall shoes with capri pants in 2026.
(Image credit: @ninasandbech; @makenna_alyse)
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If there's one thing the past few seasons have made clear, it's that capri pants have officially earned their spot back in the fashion conversation. What initially felt like a nostalgic throwback has quickly become a mainstay in the wardrobes of stylish women everywhere, and the silhouette is showing no signs of slowing down as we head into fall. The key to making capris feel especially current now comes down to one detail: the shoes.

The right footwear can completely shift the mood of capri pants, whether the goal is sleek and polished or slightly unexpected. Bright-white ballet flats give the cropped silhouette a crisp, minimalist finish, and printed heels add just the right amount of personality. Classic pointed-toe stilettos are another foolproof choice for a sharper look, and barely-there sandals keep things streamlined during those warmer early-fall days.

There are plenty of other heel silhouettes worth experimenting with too. Slingbacks feel relevant for fall and instantly lend capris a refined quality, and open-toe mules offer an effortless way to transition the pants into the new season. Consider the 10 outfits ahead proof that capris have far more staying power—and styling potential—than anyone might have predicted.

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Fall Shoes to Wear With Capri Pants

A woman wearing fall shoes with capri pants in 2026.

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse)

Get the look: Lightweight long jacket + Tank + Capris + White ballet flats

A woman wearing fall shoes with capri pants in 2026.

(Image credit: @johannapiispa)

Get the look: Fitted jacket + Capris + Pointed-toe slip-on heels

A woman wearing fall shoes with capri pants in 2026.

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

Get the look: Fringe top + Capris + Animal-print heels

A woman wearing fall shoes with capri pants in 2026.

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Get the look: Red jacket + T-shirt + Capris + Ballet pumps

A woman wearing fall shoes with capri pants in 2026.

(Image credit: @ninasandbech)

Get the look: Animal-print coat + Tank + Capris + Pointed-toe pumps

A woman wearing fall shoes with capri pants in 2026.

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

Get the look: Bandana + Cropped cardigan + Capris + Heeled sandals

A woman wearing fall shoes with capri pants in 2026.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Get the look: White top + Capris + White pointed-toe heels

A woman wearing fall shoes with capri pants in 2026.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Get the look: Black top + Capris + Open-toe mules + Long pendant necklace

A woman wearing fall shoes with capri pants in 2026.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Get the look: Oversize button-down shirt + Tank + Capris + Slingback heels

A woman wearing fall shoes with capri pants in 2026.

(Image credit: @yesitsnicolee)

Get the look: Fitted top + Capris + Heeled flip-flops

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor