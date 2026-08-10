I'm currently in the process of turning my spare room into a walk-in wardrobe (yes, it's the viral IKEA PAX hack) so a mass cleanse is happening. But as a fashion editor with a lot of clothes, I'm still having to prioritise the pieces I'll be wearing most over the next few months. The only issue is, while summer is still in full swing, autumn is fast approaching, so is it best to focus on shorts and cami tops or knitwear and jackets? The answer: both.
The awkward time between summer and autumn can be tricky to navigate, but it's all about merging the seasons together with cleverly layered looks that don't fully sit in one seasonal box. To further explain what I mean, I took it upon myself to get some transitional outfit inspiration from some of the most stylish women I follow. The outcome is five outfits, all of which will serve us well throughout this time. Think drummer jackets with jeans and sandals, oversized jumpers with sporty shorts and flip flops. Meanwhile, key pieces—including a shirt, a cropped trench and the humble T-shirt —are coming into full fruition. Here are the effortless outfits to copy over the next few weeks using items you most likely already have in your wardrobe.
5 Summer-to-Autumn Transitional Outfit Ideas to Copy in 2026
1. Cropped Trench + Satin Top + Balloon Trousers
Style Notes: If we have to be back in jackets, they should be a worthy addition to our outfits—right? A cropped trench is the perfect style to bridge the gap between seasons, and I love how Hannah has elevated hers with volume and texture in the form of balloon trousers with satin and suede.
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Shop the Look:
MANGO
Double-Breasted Cropped Trench Coat
To get Hannah's oversized look, size up once, or even twice.
Topshop
Satin Scoop Neck Cami With Fringe Detail Tie
I've just ordered this Topshop top with the tassel tie—too cute.
COS
Gathered Cotton Balloon Trousers
If you're not ready to swap summer shorts for jeans, voluminous balloon pants are the answer.
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi New Ballerina Split-Toe Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
A forever buy.
Massimo Dutti
Ruched Split Suede Leather Bag
It's time to dig out your suede accessories.
2. Long Sleeve T-Shirt + Short Sleeve T-shirt + Midi Skirt
Style Notes: Clever layering is Nnenna's speciality, and this time, she's focused on stacking tops. This micro trend was already huge in summer, but now it's coming through to autumn too, and it's such an easy way to adjust to the changing temperatures without instantly swaddling up in a jacket or coat.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Roya Cashmere V-Neck
Since CPHFW, we all know aqua is set to be major.
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
Cos T-shirts always have the best weight.
& Other Stories
Pleated Midi Skirt
I'll also be wearing this with a check shirt come autumn.
VERAFIED
Café Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
Verafied is one of my favourite mid-price bag brands.
Reformation
Calista Scrunch Heel
The ruched detail—love!
3. Jumper + Sporty Shorts + Flip Flops
Style Notes: I'll forever love the look of autumn on top, summer on the bottom. Whether it's a knit and sporty shorts (as seen above on Aimee) or a jacket zipped up with a skirt, it's the perfect formula for the midst of this in-betweeny time of year.
Shop the Look:
Slow Love
Aran Jumper Oat Milk
The cosiest knit by British label, Slow Love.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend
Make sure to pop the collar like Aimee.
SPORTY & RICH
Logo-Embroidered Jersey Shorts
I want the matching track jacket, too.
ZARA
Aviator Sunglasses
2026 sunglasses = the bigger the better.
MANGO
Leather Straps Sandals
I'll be wearing flip flops until the weather tells me not to.
Style Notes: This is one of those looks I would happily wear to the office. Mixing shirting with relaxed utility pieces, I'll forever back the power of a shirt layered over a vest top, and 18-year-old me, who didn't leave the house without a statement necklace of some kind, is so glad they're back.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Oversized Drawstring Utility Jacket
The drawstring waist is key.
Arket
Cotton Poplin Shirt
Pink and green will always be a firm favourite.
ASOS DESIGN
Thick Binding Rib Scoop Neck Vest
The humble white vest will stick around well into autumn.
Rixo
Liana Silver Plated Tassel Necklace in Silver
Tassel necklaces are everywhere right now—this Rixo x Billie Bhatia style is on my wish list.
Nili Lotan
Shon Cotton Twill Barrel-Leg Pants
The shape is so chic.
5. Drummer Jacket + Jeans + Sandals
Style Notes: The hat, the drummer jacket, the jeans with just the right amount of slouch—Dawn has indeed nailed the brief. Looking polished from top-to-toe, I'm already packing away my summer shorts to copy this look (albeit with a warm-weather appropriate sandal).
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.