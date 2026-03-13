The Coolest Girls in Paris Are Already Wearing S/S 26 Chanel, so I Hit the Streets of London With the Newest It Bag
Chanel's new-season Large Tote is topping the wish list of every Chanel-ophile in Paris. Our editor-in-chief, Jane McFarland, took it for a spin in London. Here, she shares her honest thoughts on the timeless investment bag.
WhatsApp groups were made, personal shoppers were enlisted and transatlantic flights were booked—seriously. In other words, it caused full-blown fashion hysteria. Unsurprisingly for a brand like Chanel—one synonymous with cult handbags—the new-season accessories had already generated major buzz before hitting stores. From two-tone, square-toe pumps to new iterations of the Maxi Flap Bag (beige! suede! burgundy!), it's safe to say the collection presents more than a few status symbols.
First debuted in the S/S 26 runway show and already spotted on the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Blackpink’s Jennie, the Large Tote (a modern take on the classic oversized tote) already feels like an It bag in the making. The fresh silhouette feels effortless and cool, and its almost nondescript simplicity ensures its timelessness. This is a wholly practical bag—it can truly take you through the day— and one you'd pull out year after year without ever feeling dated.
Obviously, we need to talk about the size. It's proper XXL, almost verging on weekend-bag territory, but the short under-arm strap and narrowish profile keep it manageable for everyday use. I’ve been searching for a chic handbag to hold my daily essentials for the best part of five years; I’m talking laptop, notebook, water bottle, snacks and maybe a change of shoes. Chanel’s offering holds everything, with plenty of space to breathe. Plus, an internal pocket and front flap mean there’s a spot for your keys and phone, so you don’t have to scramble around to find your essentials.
Being Chanel, it’s precious, but not 2.55 precious. This is a bag to be used, thrown around and scuffed (and for the price tag, you’d want to be using it every day), and the black, grained calfskin leather will actually only look better with age. There’s a logo, but it’s subtle; unmistakably Chanel, but not ostentatious in any way. When it comes to investment pieces, it's always wise to start with the classics, and they don't come more classic than this.
Shop the Chanel Large Tote:
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Large Tote
Yes, it's a serious purchase, but one that will genuinely last you a lifetime.
Shop More Classic Chanel Bags:
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Classic 11.12 Handbag
A true collector's piece, you'll be hard-pressed to find a Chanel bag as beloved as the classic Flap.
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Boy Handbag
The edgier sibling of the classic Flap, the Boy bag was an instant hit when it was released in 2011. Boxy, a tad "boyish" and endlessly chic, this offers something a little different.
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25 Small Handbag
Capacious, sophisticated and undeniably cool, the 25 has skyrocketed in popularity since it release last year.
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Large 2.55 Handbag
With a "throw-on-and-go" feel, the Chanel 2.55 is a classic which simply never dates. The aged calfskin offers durability, and the gold hardware keeps its polish. It's one of a kind.
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22 Large Handbag
Slouchy yet sophisticated and finished with a healthy dose of too-cool-to-care, the 22 is a favourite amongst Chanel-ophiles.
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Maxi Flapbag
Often dubbed the holy grail in the luxury-bag sphere, the Maxi Flap is utterly beloved. A more recent addition, celebrities and fashion people alike flock to this bag for its clean lines and classic shape.
Jane McFarland is a British fashion journalist and editor, best known for her work in luxury fashion media. She joins Who What Where UK as Editor-in-Chief from Grazia magazine, where she held the role of Associate Editor. Overseeing the title’s fashion and beauty content across print and digital, she also edited Grazia Casa, its annual interiors magazine. Previously, she was Fashion Director at The Sunday Times Style magazine, editing and commissioning the fashion shoots, features and shopping pages, as well as writing a weekly style column, ‘Wardrobe Mistress’. She has previously worked at Net-a-Porter and written for various titles including The Guardian, The Financial Times, The Times and The Evening Standard.