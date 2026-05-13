From Dinner in L.A. to Meetings in NYC, Fashion People Can't Stop Wearing This Designer Bag

The chicest dressers over 40 are wearing this classic bag with everything from tailored trousers to relaxed jeans.

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Demi moore wears a beige jacket with black pants and the borsetto bag. Anne hathaway wears a black jacket, navy pants, and the gucci borsetto bag.
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Is it just me, or does it seem like every celebrity right now is wearing the same designer bag? Whether they're heading to dinner in L.A., a meeting in NYC, or an event in Cannes, chic dressers are cradling this not-so-subtle style in the crooks of their arms. The bag in question is the Gucci Borsetto.

Debuted as part of the brand's S/S 26 collection, the Borsetto is designed to bridge archival heritage with modern luxury. A key feature that aligns the Borsetto with current trends is its distinctive, coveted east-west silhouette, complemented by long straps. The archival element stems from part of the bag's name, "morsetto," which in Italian refers to the Horsebit. The iconic equestrian hardware sits at the front of the bag, anchored over the brand's instantly recognizable Web stripe—also known as Gucci's signature green-and-red stripe. It comes in two sizes —large and medium —and four colorways—brown suede, black leather, cognac leather, and sand-and-brown GG canvas.

The surge in popularity of the Gucci Borsetto reflects a growing appetite for maximalism, a movement we're seeing more and more as we near the halfway point of 2026. After a long period of logo-less designs and quiet luxury aesthetics, the style set appears increasingly drawn to visible branding and statement pieces that express identity and personality. The appeal of the Borsetto lies not in restraint but in recognizability, and its styling feels nostalgic yet fresh—a balance that consumers are seeking.

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While stars like Dua Lipa, Alex Consani, and Vittoria Ceretti have been spotted carrying the bag, it's recently become popular among older demographics, including those in their 40s and 60s, such as Demi Moore and Anne Hathaway. Moore has been spotted carrying the bag, which she owns in two different colorways, on multiple occasions, and has styled it with everything from a long coat, jeans, and boots to a bomber jacket, tailored trousers, and hardware-adorned pumps. Hathaway, on the other hand, has styled it a bit more casually, pairing it with a letterman jacket, track pants, and loafers.

If you're in the market for an It bag that's declaring that hyperminimalism is out, keep scrolling to shop the Borsetto.

See How Anne Hathaway and Demi Moore Are Styling the Borsetto Bag:

Demi moore wears jeans, boots, and a black jacket with the black gucci borsetto bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne hathaway wears a bomber jacket, navy trousers, and white loafers with gucci borsetto bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi moore wears a beige bomber jacket, black trousers, gucci pumps, and a gucci borsetto bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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