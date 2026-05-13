Is it just me, or does it seem like every celebrity right now is wearing the same designer bag? Whether they're heading to dinner in L.A., a meeting in NYC, or an event in Cannes, chic dressers are cradling this not-so-subtle style in the crooks of their arms. The bag in question is the Gucci Borsetto.
Debuted as part of the brand's S/S 26 collection, the Borsetto is designed to bridge archival heritage with modern luxury. A key feature that aligns the Borsetto with current trends is its distinctive, coveted east-west silhouette, complemented by long straps. The archival element stems from part of the bag's name, "morsetto," which in Italian refers to the Horsebit. The iconic equestrian hardware sits at the front of the bag, anchored over the brand's instantly recognizable Web stripe—also known as Gucci's signature green-and-red stripe. It comes in two sizes —large and medium —and four colorways—brown suede, black leather, cognac leather, and sand-and-brown GG canvas.