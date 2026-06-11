A case has been made for the one-piece swimsuit. Fashion people have been spotted pre-summering in them while out on vacation. For example, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have both been seen wearing one-piece swimsuits on vacation. Now, more It girls are into the trend. Miami Swim Week may also have a hand in the fashion cut returning to the classic swim silhouette, with one-pieces gracing runways, like Megan Thee Stallion’s brand, Hot Girl Summer swimwear. Trends from cutouts, contrast trims, and strappy details were present on the runways and all over Instagram, too.
Bikinis are cool, but one-piece swimsuits are the summer 2026 trend to be privy to. They’re much more versatile to wear even outside of the beach or pool. You can style them with lightweight linen pants or a skirt, paired with flats or wedge sandals. It’s not as easy to do that with a two-piece. Anyhoo, keep scrolling to find out all the chic one-piece swimsuit trends to wear this summer.
Cutout One-Pieces
Cutouts have always been a fun way to make your outfits interesting, IMHO. Now, the trend has trickled down into swimsuits, and I’m not mad at it. I find that cutouts in swimsuits give you more wiggle room to make it a full outfit during the day or night if you’re not going into the water. If you are going for a swim or sunbathing, you’ll just look elegant and chic among a sea of plain bikinis.
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Shop Cutout One-Pieces
La Porte
Nixy One Piece Swimsuit
Vix Swimwear X Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Jo Maryl One Piece Swimsuit
Skims
Signature Swim Plunge Monokini
H&M
Padded-Cup Cut-Out Swimsuit
Lspace
Catching Up One-Piece Swimsuit
High-Cut One-Pieces
If you’re looking for ways to look sleek this summer without trying too hard or showing too much skin, a high-cut one-piece is the solution. Bella Hadid has already endorsed the trend while on her recent vacation, wearing a sporty blue swimsuit. This style also pairs well with low-rise pants when you aren’t swimming or when you're leisurely lying in the sand. I won’t be surprised when more celebrities start posting Instagram photo dumps in high-cut one-pieces; it’s an It-girl item that everyone will be wearing.
Shop High-Cut One-Pieces
MANGO
Swimsuit With Slit Neckline
Free People
Toast Solid High Cut One-Piece Swimsuit
COS
Asymmetric Double-Faced Swimsuit
ZARA
Striped Print Swimsuit With Side Ruching
HAIGHT
Pipping Thidu Striped Swimsuit
Strappy One-Pieces
Hailey Bieber is another celeb who has endorsed the one-piece swimsuit. It’s a no-brainer that when a trendsetter like Bieber is open to it, everyone else will follow. I’m not one to constantly follow trends, but when she posted her recent vacation photo dump on Instagram, I couldn’t help but to be influenced. Her strappy one-piece swimsuit has lived in my head rent-free for weeks. This is a trend that will garner compliments and maybe some interesting tan lines.