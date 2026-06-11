Ever since the photos of Dua Lipa's wedding weekend started circulating, I've found myself wanting to throw an intimate celebration as well. I’m nowhere near engaged, but I couldn’t help but be inspired by her personal style and effortless bridal flair. If her fashion choices are any indication of what the vibe should be for my future event, I imagine it would strike the perfect balance between vintage glamour and modern cool—think Bianca Jagger–inspired tailoring, unexpected accessories, and just enough fashion risk-taking to keep everyone talking long after the reception ends.
Traditional bridal style has its place, but if your Pinterest board leans more fashion person than fairytale, Dua Lipa offers plenty of inspiration. From lace-trimmed minis and dramatic hats to after-party dresses worthy of the dance floor, these are the bridal pieces I'd buy if my entire wedding mood board revolved around Dua Lipa.
KHAITE
Kent Open-Back Draped Satin Maxi Dress
An off-white moment is something Dua Lipa wouldn’t shy away from.
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Miss Z Flora 100 Appliquéd Leather Sandals
If you choose red bottoms for your bridal era, choose these.
Sleeper
Romantica Lounge Set With Shorts
Don’t sleep on a good pair of bridal pj's.
AQUAZZURA
Bow Tie 50 Leather Pumps
BOTTEGA VENETA
Riva Padded Metallic Leather Sandals
Defy the norms and wear gold heels on your big day.
JIMMY CHOO
Isa 95 Patent-Leather Pumps
The perfect heel if you want to invest in a style you can wear way past your special day.
CLIO PEPPIATT
Naia Asymmetric Embellished Open-Knit Cotton Mini Dress
I’m into an after-party moment like this.
CULT GAIA
Nala Ruched Metallic Leather Clutch
Another item to invest in as a bride and wear for years to come.
JIMMY CHOO
Azia 95 Metallic Textured-Leather Sandals
Reformation
Lilibeth Mini Dress
A cape simply wouldn’t scare her away.
Oscar de la Renta
Foxgloves Guipure Lace Minidress