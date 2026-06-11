The Bridal Pieces I'd Buy If My Wedding Mood Board Was Entirely Dua Lipa

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Dua Lipa at her wedding in Italy
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Ever since the photos of Dua Lipa's wedding weekend started circulating, I've found myself wanting to throw an intimate celebration as well. I’m nowhere near engaged, but I couldn’t help but be inspired by her personal style and effortless bridal flair. If her fashion choices are any indication of what the vibe should be for my future event, I imagine it would strike the perfect balance between vintage glamour and modern cool—think Bianca Jagger–inspired tailoring, unexpected accessories, and just enough fashion risk-taking to keep everyone talking long after the reception ends.

Traditional bridal style has its place, but if your Pinterest board leans more fashion person than fairytale, Dua Lipa offers plenty of inspiration. From lace-trimmed minis and dramatic hats to after-party dresses worthy of the dance floor, these are the bridal pieces I'd buy if my entire wedding mood board revolved around Dua Lipa.