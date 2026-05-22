It's True: The Chicest New Yorkers Are Currently Clamoring for These Limited-Edition New Gucci Bags

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Gucci runway in New York
(Image credit: Gucci)

Last week, my Instagram and TikTok feeds were inundated with photos and videos from Gucci's Cruise 2027 show held in the middle of Times Square in New York City. The content opportunities were plentiful: Tom Brady walked the runway, Paris Hilton went brunette, Mariah Carey sat front row, and Gucci imagery co-opted every billboard in the area. It was certainly a spectacle to remember, but as it turns out, the Italian house's sojourn in NYC wasn't limited to one night only.

In conjunction with the show, Gucci has released a limited-edition collection of bags, shoes, and other accessories inspired by New York City. There's the NY Large Tote Bag ($2950), Statue of Liberty Chain Pendant Necklace ($490), Apple Motif Charm ($350), and Borsetto Large Boston Bag ($3100) with a special leather tag featuring the addresses of Gucci's three NYC boutiques.

Only NYC brick-and-mortar stores are stocking the collection: Gucci’s Fifth Avenue, Wooster Street, and Meatpacking boutiques, as well as Saks Fifth Avenue in Midtown and the Bloomingdale’s flagship store on 59th Street. If you don't live in New York, don't fret: you can also shop the pieces on Gucci's website.

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Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.