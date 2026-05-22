Last week, my Instagram and TikTok feeds were inundated with photos and videos from Gucci's Cruise 2027 show held in the middle of Times Square in New York City. The content opportunities were plentiful: Tom Brady walked the runway, Paris Hilton went brunette, Mariah Carey sat front row, and Gucci imagery co-opted every billboard in the area. It was certainly a spectacle to remember, but as it turns out, the Italian house's sojourn in NYC wasn't limited to one night only.
In conjunction with the show, Gucci has released a limited-edition collection of bags, shoes, and other accessories inspired by New York City. There's the NY Large Tote Bag ($2950), Statue of Liberty Chain Pendant Necklace ($490), Apple Motif Charm ($350), and Borsetto Large Boston Bag ($3100) with a special leather tag featuring the addresses of Gucci's three NYC boutiques.
Only NYC brick-and-mortar stores are stocking the collection: Gucci’s Fifth Avenue, Wooster Street, and Meatpacking boutiques, as well as Saks Fifth Avenue in Midtown and the Bloomingdale’s flagship store on 59th Street. If you don't live in New York, don't fret: you can also shop the pieces on Gucci's website.
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