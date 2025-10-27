A New Dior Era Is Coming, and These 5 Bags Will Help Define It

When Jonathan Anderson was named the creative director of Dior, everyone couldn't stop fantasizing over what his take on the iconic design house would be. Every time I saw a fashion friend, we'd end up talking about the "New Dior" and play a game of 20 questions. Would it feel as quirky and whimsical as his work at Loewe? What styles and eras would he be pulling from the archives? And perhaps most importantly, how was he going to reimagine Dior's already iconic accessories?
Anderson is behind Loewe's intricate Puzzle bag, the vacation-favorite basket bag, the puffed-up Goya bag, the revived cinched Flamenco purse, and the slouchy Squeeze bag. His work for Loewe was legendary. In just 11 years, he turned the under-the-radar Spanish leather goods brand into one of the hottest destinations for It accessories.
This past fashion month, we finally got a taste of what Anderson's Dior would look like. As expected, his take on the bags felt true to the house while also feeling entirely like something only he could create. Below, the five that are set to define this new Dior era.
La Cigale
On his personal Instagram, Anderson shared a photo of a red purse with folded leather flaps that come together like an envelope, sealed with a pierced ribbon bow. "Cigale bag by Dior," he wrote in the caption. "Named after my all time favourite dress by Christian Dior." The dress referenced was from the fall 1952 collection and was described by Vogue at the time as a "masterpiece of construction and execution." The way in which the bag is tied up in a bow, pinned so precisely, is reminiscent to the bow tied at the waist of the dress. There's also a very signature quirky Anderson touch in the way the hardware grommet creates an "O" for the interior written-out "Dior." Given how much fashion fans love a reference and any mention of archival fashion, the Cigale bag is bound to be big. All the coquette girlies finally have a more elevated and grown-up way to wear their bows.
A Popcorn Scrunched Purse
The bag that felt the most unlike anything Dior has ever had before had a popcorn-like texture and a signature fold, with models holding them by one chain as the other fell off to the side. It feels like the exact kind of thing Anderson fans will flock to while also providing something fresh for the classic Dior clientele.
The Suede Shopper
Bags are quite literally bigger than ever. Mini bags very much feel like a trend of years past. Anderson's big bag will be a suede hobo shopper with a large slouch and metal hardware on the strap that spells out "Dior" in an archival font prominently featured in older Dior collections. It's very reminiscent of the way in which John Galliano accessorized the accessories during his time at the house.
A Soft Lady Dior
Everyone was buzzing thinking about the ways in which Anderson would reinvent the Lady Dior bag, and it appears that he wants to offer some more textural and elongated alternatives. On the runway, the Lady Dior was seen in an east-west silhouette with the hardware hanging from a grommet.
The Bow Bag
And finally, there is the bow bag, a metal clutch with a bow as the clasp and covered in a textural straw netting. It's elegant but also whimsical, tying together silver and weaving in a way that isn't often seen. It appears Anderson's Dior bags will play up with texture in unexpected ways while still feeling entirely timeless.