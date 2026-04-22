There’s never been a better time to be a product of the ‘90s than right now. Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s subtly sophisticated ensembles are back in the spotlight, Posh Spice is making her trademark sharp tailoring more accessible than ever through her collaboration with high-street giant Gap, jelly sandals have become the acme of luxury, and Practical Magic is heading back to the big screen with a highly anticipated witchy sequel.
Of course, that’s not even mentioning the breadth of sartorial moments that are staging a comeback. From pencil skirts seen all over the Chanel runway and in the new season collections of defiantly minimal brands like St. Agni to the return of Galliano-for-Dior-esque lace-trim slip dresses, it seems that everything old is new again.
Still, if there was one fashion category that was making the biggest mark this spring, it would certainly have to be denim. Specifically, ‘90s jeans trends are making a roaring return this year, with some of the biggest silhouettes being the ones that were most popular close to three decades ago.
Leading the pack is none other than stovepipe jeans. Sharp, polished and cut close to the body, this elongating trouser style was a favourite of supermodels off duty like Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington and has now been adopted by contemporary style savants, including Alexa Chung and Kendall Jenner.
Their appeal lies in their innate elegance, architectural nature and versatility in styling. Slip into a pair, and you’ll find any spring jacket—though bonus points are awarded if the piece is more ornate, like the floral embroidered and opera-inspired styles seen at Valentino, Conner Ives and Viktor Gichev—appears more elevated than ever.
Elsewhere across fashion capitals, perennially functional bootcut jeans is piquing interest. Of course, the most obvious companion to your favourite pair of knee-high, heeled leather boots, but they also make a worthy partner to sleek ballet pumps, heeled sandals and satin trousers. And when it’s a style that’s been endorsed by the likes of Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow for years—and now a cornerstone of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber’s wardrobe—what’s not to like?
The most surprising ‘90s jeans trend to come back this spring, however, would have to be cuffed jeans. With an exposed hem and ankle-grazing cut, this style is actually the most democratic of the bunch, given its ability to transform any existing pair of jeans into this fashion-forward style, all with a simple fold.
Still, there are so many vintage-inspired shapes to choose from. Better yet, the market is currently saturated with modern versions of these archival styles, meaning that you don’t have to go hunting down Brick Lane’s boutiques for a pair of old school Levi’s to fill this gap. Below, Who What Wear rounds up the 5 key ‘90s jeans trends that are spearheading spring 2026, the styling differences between now and then and the best updated pieces to shop.
5 90s Jeans Trends Spring 2026
1. Bootcut Jeans
Style Notes: Despite originating in the rodeo, these days, you’re more likely to find bootcut jeans in high-end restaurants. With a soft flare and extra sumptuous to the touch, this silhouette benefits from its ability to be dressed up and down with aplomb. Complementary to longline coats, cropped jackets, knitted sweaters and even humble white t-shirts alike, the sleek widening effect will help any outfit appear both considered and casual.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Fiona Flared Mid-Rise Jeans
Made from a buttery cotton fabric for incredibly breezy wear.
Free People
We the Free Double Knot High-Rise Straight Bootcut Jeans
A slightly elongated fit, making them designed to be paired with trending heeled boots.
H&M
Bootcut High Jeans
For those who have caught Western fever, try pairing your bootcuts with a matching denim top.
FRAME
The Icon Long Mid-Rise Flared Jeans
Reminiscent of the '60s, slip into this pair and you'll be prepared to emulate your inner Jane Birkin.
2. Mid-Rise Jeans
Style Notes: If the ‘00s had low-rise, almost-bumster-level jeans and the ‘10s had ultra high-rises that rode up to the bottom of your ribcage, then both the ‘90s and now have mid-rise shapes. Consider this like the Goldilocks of jeans—a placid, low-effort and easy-going style that serves as a happy medium between both these extremes. In fact, you’ll find that the most sought-after denim styles of this decade are actually mid-rises, including Khaite’s beloved Danielle jeans and Agolde’s ‘90s pinch waist style. (How very apt!)