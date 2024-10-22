Not Sold On Horseshoe Jeans? Celebs Are Suddenly All Wearing This Flattering Designer Straight-Leg
2024 has been a particularly good year for killer shopping finds. The Row's Margaux tote! Celine sunnies! The Alaïa ballet flats! The Adidas SL72! (Still all Who What Wear favourites I might add). And while all of these bestsellers have different price points and styles, the one thing they do have in common is their versatility. The only other pieces in our wardrobes that get as much air play are white tees, blazers, and of course, denim, so when I discovered that celebs had done the leg work and found the perfect pair of jeans, I immediately stopped in my tracks. Could these be the pair we've been waiting for? A flattering, leg-lengthening pair of everyday jeans that suit every body?
Kendall Jenner wears Khaite's Danielle jeans in Paris with a grey blazer and pumps during Paris Fashion Week 2024.
Take a scroll through Instagram and it's highly likely you will have spotted Khaite's Danielle jeans on social medias best dressed, even if you didn't know it. These unassuming straight-legged, high-waisted, classically cut jeans are the antidote to the runway's controversial horseshoe, and if you hadn't figured out how barrel leg jeans could possibly flatter a curvier frame, this slimmer silhouette is far easier. Did I also mention they come in several shades of blue, black and white so they've got every base covered? And, after scouring through street style pics, I spotted Kendall wearing them in at least four different washes—so they get the off-duty model stamp off approval.
Olivia Culpo wears Khaite's Danielle jeans in mid-denim.
After conducting a quick straw poll in the office, team Who What Wear agree: new denim trends always excite us, and baggy, barrel and turn-up jeans have all grabbed our attention over the last few months, but it's an elegant straight-leg that we keep coming back to for it's bum-lifting, silhouette-smoothing properties, and if the popularity of the Danielle is anything to go by, these may just be the jeans of the year (and 2025 too). So to see and shop social media's favourite jeans, keep scrolling. They may be expensive (at nearly £500), but a good pair of jeans will last a lifetime, so just think of the cost per wear.
Shop Khaite Danielle Jeans:
Wear in summer with oversized shirts, and in winter with a chunky knit.
Shop More Khaite Denim:
A cropped flare will make your shoes the star of the show.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
