Not Sold On Horseshoe Jeans? Celebs Are Suddenly All Wearing This Flattering Designer Straight-Leg

2024 has been a particularly good year for killer shopping finds. The Row's Margaux tote! Celine sunnies! The Alaïa ballet flats! The Adidas SL72! (Still all Who What Wear favourites I might add). And while all of these bestsellers have different price points and styles, the one thing they do have in common is their versatility. The only other pieces in our wardrobes that get as much air play are white tees, blazers, and of course, denim, so when I discovered that celebs had done the leg work and found the perfect pair of jeans, I immediately stopped in my tracks. Could these be the pair we've been waiting for? A flattering, leg-lengthening pair of everyday jeans that suit every body?

(Image credit: BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID)

Kendall Jenner wears Khaite's Danielle jeans in Paris with a grey blazer and pumps during Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Take a scroll through Instagram and it's highly likely you will have spotted Khaite's Danielle jeans on social medias best dressed, even if you didn't know it. These unassuming straight-legged, high-waisted, classically cut jeans are the antidote to the runway's controversial horseshoe, and if you hadn't figured out how barrel leg jeans could possibly flatter a curvier frame, this slimmer silhouette is far easier. Did I also mention they come in several shades of blue, black and white so they've got every base covered? And, after scouring through street style pics, I spotted Kendall wearing them in at least four different washes—so they get the off-duty model stamp off approval.

Olivia Culpo wears Khaite's Danielle jeans in mid-denim.

After conducting a quick straw poll in the office, team Who What Wear agree: new denim trends always excite us, and baggy, barrel and turn-up jeans have all grabbed our attention over the last few months, but it's an elegant straight-leg that we keep coming back to for it's bum-lifting, silhouette-smoothing properties, and if the popularity of the Danielle is anything to go by, these may just be the jeans of the year (and 2025 too). So to see and shop social media's favourite jeans, keep scrolling. They may be expensive (at nearly £500), but a good pair of jeans will last a lifetime, so just think of the cost per wear.

