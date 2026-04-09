Not Sandals—Fashion People Are Transitioning Their Jeans With This Chicer Shoe Trend

Boot season is behind us. Instead, this is the transitional shoe trend fashion people are wearing with jeans right now.

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Victoria Beckham wears dark wash jeans with peep-toe shoes.
(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)
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I’ll gladly take my styling cues from Victoria Beckham, and this week the designer stepped out in a shoe trend that makes my favourite long-line, winter-worn denim feel surprisingly ready for spring. Not sandals—as you might expect at this time of year—but something even chicer. Instead, Beckham opted for an elegant pair of heeled peep-toe shoes to bridge the seasonal divide.

Peeking out from beneath her dark-wash, longline Julia Jeans from her namesake label (£390), her jet-black peep toes anchored denim with a lighter, more wearable energy. Where boots paired with jeans can feel too heavy for these early spring days, and sandals a little premature, this in-between style offers a considered alternative.

Victoria Beckham wears dark wash jeans with peep-toe shoes.

(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)

Now firmly out of boot season, these elevated heels deliver the same sense of poise I always look to heels for, but with a softness that feels spring-ready.

I’ll happily continue to follow Beckham’s lead on this one. If you’re thinking the same, keep scrolling for my edit of the best jeans and peep-toe heels to shop now.

Shop Jeans and Peep-Toe Heels:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro