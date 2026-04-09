Not Sandals—Fashion People Are Transitioning Their Jeans With This Chicer Shoe Trend

I’ll gladly take my styling cues from Victoria Beckham, and this week the designer stepped out in a shoe trend that makes my favourite long-line, winter-worn denim feel surprisingly ready for spring. Not sandals—as you might expect at this time of year—but something even chicer. Instead, Beckham opted for an elegant pair of heeled peep-toe shoes to bridge the seasonal divide.
Peeking out from beneath her dark-wash, longline Julia Jeans from her namesake label (£390), her jet-black peep toes anchored denim with a lighter, more wearable energy. Where boots paired with jeans can feel too heavy for these early spring days, and sandals a little premature, this in-between style offers a considered alternative.
Now firmly out of boot season, these elevated heels deliver the same sense of poise I always look to heels for, but with a softness that feels spring-ready.
I’ll happily continue to follow Beckham’s lead on this one. If you’re thinking the same, keep scrolling for my edit of the best jeans and peep-toe heels to shop now.
Shop Jeans and Peep-Toe Heels:
H&M
Slim Straight High Waist Jeans
Slim-fitting straight-leg jeans are set to be the biggest denim trend of the season.
Victoria Beckham
Julia Jeans
Shop the denim trend Victoria loves.
Mango
Danila High-Waisted Wide Leg Jeans
These also come in four other shades.
Zara
Straight High-Waist Long Length
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of straight-leg jeans.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Fashion people always come back to Reformation's Cynthia jeans.
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in burgundy, cream and croc.
Jude
Cave Leather Mules
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
H&M
Slingback Court Shoes
I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.
Mango
Pointed Heel Sandals
IMO, cream shoes are some of the chicest you can slip into.