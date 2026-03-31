Forget Trainers—Stovepipe Jeans Look Best When Worn With This, This and This

A universal truth held by anyone with impeccable style is that you can never go wrong while wearing jeans. The simplicity and versatility of the shape are what make it so faultless. Still, if you’re looking to elevate this tried-and-tested silhouette, you only need to look at the plethora of stylish stovepipe jeans outfits making the rounds.
For the uninitiated, stovepipe jeans feature a mid-to-high waistline, a razor-sharp finish through the leg and a crisply cropped hem that stops exactly at the ankle. Though not as taut as cigarette jeans, they sit quite tight, comfortably, through the thigh and offer a breath of space around the bottom. Whilst still quite straight, hence the name, there’s a sort of fluidity that underscores the shape that has made them the polished preference for sophisticated dressers seeking a style that straddles structure and ease.
In fact, one could argue that its architectural and streamlined nature makes it an inherently adaptable piece to style. The most basic white t-shirt will look extra crisp when tucked into this narrow cut of denim, whilst sumptuous knitwear will appear more cosy when contrasted against this cleanline profile. Of course, you can always dress up denim with a relaxed blouse or refined top. But as the chicest dressers who have been pioneering the popularity of stovepipe jeans prove, leaning into the effortlessness innate to wardrobe staples, boxy blazers, relaxed coats and practical boots will always be a fool-proof way to look chic.
But don’t just take it from me. From Hailey Bieber styling hers with quintessential off-duty essentials like leather bombers to Parisian tastemakers like Anne-Laure Mais, founder of French fashion brand Musier, wearing them with graceful touches like Manu Atelier’s Cambon Cabas, uncover the chicest stovepipe jeans outfits to replicate, ahead.
6 Chic Stovepipe Jeans Outfits to Replicate in 2026
1. Stovepipe Jeans + Knitted Top + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: Call it the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy effect, but all of a sudden, there feels like a new reverence for sartorial fundamentals rendered in elevated textures. Here, Sylvie Mus proves why this decades-old styling technique still reigns supreme. When you opt for considered fabrics like woollen knits, sturdy denim and polished black leather, you’ll instantly look far more put-together, even if you are just wearing jeans and a tank top.
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Kookai
Dalton Tank
With a slightly high neckline and ruching through the waist, this knitted tank is surprisingly heavy-duty for a piece that looks so effortless.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
Reformation's jeans are like catnip for cool girls.
Sezane
Garance Ankle Boots
Made in Portugal with a Parisian sensibility.
2. Stovepipe Jeans + Glove Pumps + Trench Coat
Style Notes: Hailey Bieber is the patron saint of understated jeans outfits. A cornerstone of her off-duty style, you’ll always see the model-turned-mogul out and about in a reliable pair of baby blues. However, when it comes to stovepipe jeans outfits, it’s safe to say that this has become her bread and butter, as seen here with this chic trench coat and glove pump combination.
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& Other Stories
Belted Car Coat
The lived-in fabric gives this such a slouchy feel.
AGOLDE
90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Agolde has amassed such a cult following, and we'd attribute it to the virality of these best-selling jeans.
Reformation
Inez Pump
The eel-effect makes these look like something you'd find at Saint Laurent or The Row.
3. Stovepipe Jeans + Oversized Blazer + High Vamp Flats
Style Notes: There are some pairings so ubiquitous that it feels wrong to wear them with anything else. Jeans and blazers are one such combination, with this outfit template the uniform of many a style savant. From Jane Birkin to Fran Lebowitz and even Margot Robbie—especially whilst she’s out in New York—this tailored staple really enhances the look of tapered stovepipe jeans.
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H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer
A staple you'll wear for years to come.
ZARA
Cropped Mid-Rise Jeans
This entire outfit is so replicable.
The White Company UK
Leather High Vamp Ballet Shoes
Come for the homewares, stay for the ready-to-wear.
4. Stovepipe Jeans + Barn Jackets + Square Toe Boots
Style Notes: Unlike slouchier shapes that have come to define the earlier part of the 2020s—Baggy! Barrel! Horseshoe!—stovepipe silhouettes have the benefit of complementing really any jacket style it’s paired with. But as New York-based stylist and Who What Wear Editors in Residence, Coco Schiffer, proves here, they look incredibly well with even the most casual shapes like barn jackets, too.