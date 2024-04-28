Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Wide-Leg Alternative to the Capri Jeans Trend

By Natalie Munro
published

Both jorts and pedal pushers have returned to fashion circles of late, but their underrated sister, the denim culotte, had found itself lagging behind. That was, until now. No matter how you feel about these divisive calf-length jeans, you're about to see them everywhere again. All of a sudden, my favorite brands are stocking the forgotten denim trend, and even Gwyneth Paltrow has just taken it for a springtime spin.

Styling a pair of wide-leg denim culottes, the actor pulled together a smart silhouette that remained true to her polished aesthetic. She wore her cropped Khaite jeans with a chic black blazer and a spattering of jewelry for a fuss-free ensemble that was as refined as ever.

Gwyneth Paltrow styles denim culottes with a white tshirt and blazer.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

On Gwyneth Paltrow: Khaite Hugo Jeans ($520)

Denim culottes also work well with a lightweight blouse or relaxed knit. To add a summery touch, style with barely-there sandals or opt for a pair of chic Mary Janes to polish your look. An emerging warm-weather staple amongst fashion people, the new-season buy is set to take off this spring. Read on to shop Paltrow's look as well as our edit of the best culotte jeans to buy for spring 2024.

GET GWYNETH PALTROW'S LOOK:

Relaxed Fit Blazer
Open Edit
Relaxed Fit Blazer

An affordable alternative to Paltrow's black blazer.

Printed T-Shirt
H&M
Printed T-Shirt

A great $10 graphic tee for getting the look.

Hugo Jeans
Khaite
Hugo Jeans

Paltrow's exact pair.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE DENIM CULOTTES:

CROP WIDE LEG FRONT SEAM Z1975 JEANS WITH A HIGH WAIST
ZARA
Crop Wide Leg Front Seam Z1975 Jeans With a High Waist

An affordable alternative to Paltrow's pair.

Sailor Scoop Breaker Wide Leg Ankle Jeans
Rolla’s
Sailor Scoop Breaker Wide Leg Ankle Jeans

Dark-wash denim styles so well with bright red.

Ribcage Patch Pocket
Levi's
Ribcage Patch Pocket

This growing trend is set to be everywhere come summer.

L'AGENCE, Houston Center Seam High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans
L'AGENCE
Houston Center Seam High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans

So chic.

We the Free High Top Wide Crop Jeans
We The Free
We the Free High Top Wide Crop Jeans

These crops have a retro energy.

Anessa Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans
PAIGE
Anessa Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans

Style with knee-high boots or ballet flats.

Straight High Cropped Jeans
H&M
Straight High Cropped Jeans

Wear with a graphic tee or throw on a chunky knit whilst it's still a little chilly.

Sailor Sophie Crop Wide Leg Jeans
Rolla’s
Sailor Sophie Crop Wide Leg Jeans

An easy way to freshen up your denim collection for spring.

Natalie Munro
