Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Wide-Leg Alternative to the Capri Jeans Trend
Both jorts and pedal pushers have returned to fashion circles of late, but their underrated sister, the denim culotte, had found itself lagging behind. That was, until now. No matter how you feel about these divisive calf-length jeans, you're about to see them everywhere again. All of a sudden, my favorite brands are stocking the forgotten denim trend, and even Gwyneth Paltrow has just taken it for a springtime spin.
Styling a pair of wide-leg denim culottes, the actor pulled together a smart silhouette that remained true to her polished aesthetic. She wore her cropped Khaite jeans with a chic black blazer and a spattering of jewelry for a fuss-free ensemble that was as refined as ever.
On Gwyneth Paltrow: Khaite Hugo Jeans ($520)
Denim culottes also work well with a lightweight blouse or relaxed knit. To add a summery touch, style with barely-there sandals or opt for a pair of chic Mary Janes to polish your look. An emerging warm-weather staple amongst fashion people, the new-season buy is set to take off this spring. Read on to shop Paltrow's look as well as our edit of the best culotte jeans to buy for spring 2024.
GET GWYNETH PALTROW'S LOOK:
SHOP OUR FAVORITE DENIM CULOTTES:
An affordable alternative to Paltrow's pair.
Dark-wash denim styles so well with bright red.
Style with knee-high boots or ballet flats.
Wear with a graphic tee or throw on a chunky knit whilst it's still a little chilly.
An easy way to freshen up your denim collection for spring.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
