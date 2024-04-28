Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Wide-Leg Alternative to the Capri Jeans Trend

Both jorts and pedal pushers have returned to fashion circles of late, but their underrated sister, the denim culotte, had found itself lagging behind. That was, until now. No matter how you feel about these divisive calf-length jeans, you're about to see them everywhere again. All of a sudden, my favorite brands are stocking the forgotten denim trend, and even Gwyneth Paltrow has just taken it for a springtime spin.

Styling a pair of wide-leg denim culottes, the actor pulled together a smart silhouette that remained true to her polished aesthetic. She wore her cropped Khaite jeans with a chic black blazer and a spattering of jewelry for a fuss-free ensemble that was as refined as ever.

On Gwyneth Paltrow: Khaite Hugo Jeans ($520)

Denim culottes also work well with a lightweight blouse or relaxed knit. To add a summery touch, style with barely-there sandals or opt for a pair of chic Mary Janes to polish your look. An emerging warm-weather staple amongst fashion people, the new-season buy is set to take off this spring. Read on to shop Paltrow's look as well as our edit of the best culotte jeans to buy for spring 2024.

GET GWYNETH PALTROW'S LOOK:

Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer $80 SHOP NOW An affordable alternative to Paltrow's black blazer.

H&M Printed T-Shirt $10 SHOP NOW A great $10 graphic tee for getting the look.

Khaite Hugo Jeans $520 SHOP NOW Paltrow's exact pair.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE DENIM CULOTTES:

ZARA Crop Wide Leg Front Seam Z1975 Jeans With a High Waist $50 SHOP NOW An affordable alternative to Paltrow's pair.

Rolla’s Sailor Scoop Breaker Wide Leg Ankle Jeans $129 SHOP NOW Dark-wash denim styles so well with bright red.

Levi's Ribcage Patch Pocket $98 SHOP NOW This growing trend is set to be everywhere come summer.

L'AGENCE Houston Center Seam High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans $295 SHOP NOW So chic.

We The Free We the Free High Top Wide Crop Jeans $98 SHOP NOW These crops have a retro energy.

PAIGE Anessa Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans $249 SHOP NOW Style with knee-high boots or ballet flats.

H&M Straight High Cropped Jeans $40 SHOP NOW Wear with a graphic tee or throw on a chunky knit whilst it's still a little chilly.