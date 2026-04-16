Believe It or Not, Your Chicest Designer Heels Actually Look Most Stylish With This Low-Key Jeans Trend

Instead of straight-leg trousers or sleek pencil skirts, heels look chicest with this surprising jeans trend.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Michaela Coel walks down the street in New York wearing low-rise cuffed jeans with a white shirt, a leather trench coat and Chanel&#039;s high-vamp pumps.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

If you keep a passing eye on fashion crowds, you’ll have noticed the new Chanel heels are well acquainted with the style set by now. Defined by their high vamp silhouette and available in a spectrum of of-the-moment shades, the style made its debut in Paris this past October and has been gaining momentum ever since.

For all their appeal, however, they’re not the easiest shoes to style. As anyone with a penchant for statement heels will know, finding the right outfit can be tricky. Which is why I was so surprised to see them looking their absolute best when paired with the decidedly low-key denim trend. Stepping out this week, Michaela Coel gave her Chanel pumps a low-key spin, teaming them with ultra-relaxed, low-rise jeans finished with a chunky cuff. Tempering the polished natural of the shoes, the casual jeans brought a relaxed energy that makes the four-figure heel feel entirely wearable.

Michaela Coel walks down the street in New York wearing low-rise cuffed jeans with a white shirt, a leather trench coat and Chanel&#039;s high-vamp pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaning into the contrast, Coel completed the look with a cropped white button-down and a longline leather trench.

Inspired by the combination I didn’t see coming—but now can’t stop thinking about—scroll on to shop baggy cuffed jeans and heels below.

Shop Low-Rise Baggy Jeans and Heels: