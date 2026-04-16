Believe It or Not, Your Chicest Designer Heels Actually Look Most Stylish With This Low-Key Jeans Trend

If you keep a passing eye on fashion crowds, you’ll have noticed the new Chanel heels are well acquainted with the style set by now. Defined by their high vamp silhouette and available in a spectrum of of-the-moment shades, the style made its debut in Paris this past October and has been gaining momentum ever since.
For all their appeal, however, they’re not the easiest shoes to style. As anyone with a penchant for statement heels will know, finding the right outfit can be tricky. Which is why I was so surprised to see them looking their absolute best when paired with the decidedly low-key denim trend. Stepping out this week, Michaela Coel gave her Chanel pumps a low-key spin, teaming them with ultra-relaxed, low-rise jeans finished with a chunky cuff. Tempering the polished natural of the shoes, the casual jeans brought a relaxed energy that makes the four-figure heel feel entirely wearable.
Leaning into the contrast, Coel completed the look with a cropped white button-down and a longline leather trench.
Inspired by the combination I didn’t see coming—but now can’t stop thinking about—scroll on to shop baggy cuffed jeans and heels below.
Shop Low-Rise Baggy Jeans and Heels:
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Chanel
Suede Heels
Shop the shoe trend Michaela loves.
Free People
We the Free Isabelle Slim Cuffed Jeans
Style with high-vamp heels or dress these down with ballet flats.
Arket
Slingback Leather Pumps
Honestly, these look more expansive than they actually are.
Anthropologie
Pilcro Boyfriend Mid-Rise Relaxed Jeans
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Zara
Leather Kitten Heel Shoes
The short heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Belted Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans
These also come in a fresh shade of cream.
Free People
Stellar Mules
These also come in beige suede.
COS
Facade Turn-Up Straight-Leg Jeans
The darker wash makes these easier to dress up.
Aeyde
Clara Leather Pumps
The sky blue colour trend is taking off this spring.