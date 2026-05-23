If You Want to Look Chic This Summer, Trade Barrel Jeans for One of *These* 6 Denim Trends

Let's get one thing out of the way: I'm not saying you need to stop wearing your barrel-leg jeans immediately. In fact, I myself still love the shape, but I think we can all agree that they're no long the very peak of denim trends at the moment, and looking ahead at the upcoming season, it's becoming clearer and clearer that they're no longer the top priority for the most advanced dressers among us. Instead, summer '26 is ushering in a brand-new batch of jeans shapes, colors, and fits that are moving our denim collections forward.
Consider this your download on the biggest denim trends of the season that all the chicest people are already wearing. The styles on deck range from classic and timeless like the slim-straight fits that are sticking around for the summer to formerly outdated silhouettes that are suddenly hotter than ever (looking at you, bootcut jeans). Whether you're one of the more experimental trendsetters among us or a classic-style loyalist, discover all the key denim themes to know now.
The Top 6 Denim Trends of Summer 2026
Pale Pink
Colored jeans have been popping all spring, but as we move into summer, fashion people are favoring one shade in particular: pale pink. The viral pair from Still Here has been a fan favorite but the trend—jeans with a wash of subtle pastel color—is popping up across the market, including a wallet-friendly option from Madewell.
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Shop Pale-Pink Jeans
STILL HERE
Everyday Straight-Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Longline Garment Dyed High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
AURALEE
Wide-Leg Silk Jeans
Pistola
Larsen High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Treasure & Bond
High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Bootcut
There's no denying it: Bootcut jeans are so back. In fact, they're slowly becoming the new default denim silhouette, bumping straight-leg fits down a notch. They key? Going for a slimmer bootcut style that leans more modern than retro.
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SAINT LAURENT
High-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Levi's
Wedgie Bootcut Jeans
FRAME
The Reboot Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Madewell
Curvy Relaxed Bootcut Jeans
Light-Wash Jeans
I'm surprised too, but suddenly chic people are eschewing the super-dark rinses we talked about all fall and winter for light-wash jeans. They look especially good with airy white tops and raffia bags for the summer.