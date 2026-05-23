If You Want to Look Chic This Summer, Trade Barrel Jeans for One of *These* 6 Denim Trends

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a collage of influencer outfit images featuring the top summer denim trends of 2026
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn; @smythsisters; @stephaniebroek; @endlesslyloveclub; @monikh; @erinoffduty)
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Let's get one thing out of the way: I'm not saying you need to stop wearing your barrel-leg jeans immediately. In fact, I myself still love the shape, but I think we can all agree that they're no long the very peak of denim trends at the moment, and looking ahead at the upcoming season, it's becoming clearer and clearer that they're no longer the top priority for the most advanced dressers among us. Instead, summer '26 is ushering in a brand-new batch of jeans shapes, colors, and fits that are moving our denim collections forward.

Consider this your download on the biggest denim trends of the season that all the chicest people are already wearing. The styles on deck range from classic and timeless like the slim-straight fits that are sticking around for the summer to formerly outdated silhouettes that are suddenly hotter than ever (looking at you, bootcut jeans). Whether you're one of the more experimental trendsetters among us or a classic-style loyalist, discover all the key denim themes to know now.

The Top 6 Denim Trends of Summer 2026

Pale Pink

@nlmarilyn wearing a pair of slim-straight jeans

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Colored jeans have been popping all spring, but as we move into summer, fashion people are favoring one shade in particular: pale pink. The viral pair from Still Here has been a fan favorite but the trend—jeans with a wash of subtle pastel color—is popping up across the market, including a wallet-friendly option from Madewell.

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Bootcut

Karla Welch wearing a pair of slim-straight jeans

(Image credit: @karlawelchstylist)

There's no denying it: Bootcut jeans are so back. In fact, they're slowly becoming the new default denim silhouette, bumping straight-leg fits down a notch. They key? Going for a slimmer bootcut style that leans more modern than retro.

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Light-Wash Jeans

Stephanie Broek wearing a pair of slim-straight jeans

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

I'm surprised too, but suddenly chic people are eschewing the super-dark rinses we talked about all fall and winter for light-wash jeans. They look especially good with airy white tops and raffia bags for the summer.

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