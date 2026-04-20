If it weren’t for the runway-fresh Loewe Amazona 180 Bag slung over her arm, I’d have sworn this image of Kate Moss was pulled straight from the mid-2000s archives. Instead, snapped just this week, her look taps into a 2015-era outfit formula I haven't seen in some time.
Starting with a time-stamped foundation, Moss slipped into a pair of leg-grazing skinny jeans. Cut in a classic mid-wash blue, they lend a relaxed, day-time energy to her look. Leaning into a styling trick I’ve long recommended to anyone curious about revisiting skinnies, she paired them with knee-high boots for a sleek, elongating finish.
Up top, she kept things just as nostalgic, an army-green jacket topped her tee, finished with an oversized scarf swirled around her neck.
Between the chunky scarf, the khaki outerwear, and those long-retired skinny jeans, Moss has revived a trio of trends I haven’t spotted on London streets for seasons—if not years.
While it might take me a little longer to fully re-embrace the oversized scarf and utility jacket combination, my denim rotation could use a sharper, sleeker edge, and Moss’s skinny jeans-and-knee-high boots pairing feels like the perfect place to start. Read on to discover and shop the chicest takes on the look now.
Shop Skinny Jeans and Knee-High Boots:
H&M
Skinny High Waist Jeans
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Whilst I love these in the chocolate brown, they also come in three other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Ivy Skinny Jeans
These come in UK sizes 6—24 as well as five different leg lengths.
Zara
Block Heel Knee-High Boots
Style with skinny jeans or pair with a knee-length skirt.
Zara
Skinny High-Waist Jeans
Style these with knee-high boots to get Kate's look.
COS
Heeled Leather Knee Boots
The block heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Frame
The Pencil High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
Frame's denim has long been a fashion person's favourite.
Gianvito Rossi
Santiago 60 Leather Knee Boots
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.