Montana Brown: Loves of My Life

The best interviews are often the most personal. In Loves of My Life, we get to know the person behind their craft, asking them the important questions we're desperate to know—the restaurants and date-night spots, what's in their Saved folder on Instagram, the piece of jewellery they're most attached to and what's lurking at the bottom of their handbag. In short, these are the true loves of their life.
Next up is Montana Brown. Born in Hertfordshire, England, Montana is a wellness advocate, voice for modern motherhood, red-carpet host and, most recently, a hospitality entrepreneur.
Co-founded with her fiancé, Mark O’Connor, her luxury wellness-led sanctuary, Saltmoore, has already made its name as one of the UK’s most exciting new hotels. Situated on the North Yorkshire coast, the 19th-century estate seamlessly blends modern coastal luxury with holistic spa treatments, fine dining, and immersive outdoor experiences. With a hands-on approach to every element of its creation, from interior design to wellness programming, Saltmoore is a clear reflection of Montana’s personal vision.
Montana is also a mother of two and offers candid insights into postpartum life, body image, as well as balancing her family life with her wide range of professional projects.
What’s your #1 restaurant to visit in the whole world? And what would you order?
It’s got to be Koji in Parsons Green it’s my favourite restaurant. Easiest question ever! I'd order crispy rice x 10.
Is there anything in your home that you’re particularly sentimental about?
I have a box filled with cards from all my loved ones over the years, along with old photos and memorabilia from special places.
What would we always find lurking in the bottom of your handbag?
Stilton cheese and salted, thinly sliced tomatoes on a water biscuit.
Who are the people who fill up your cup?
Nothing quite fills the cup like my female friendships
If you could only holiday in one place for the rest of your life, where would it be?
Barbados. I grew up going there on holiday, I met my partner there on New Year's Eve, and we’ve brought our kids there every year since, so it’s really special.
Do you have an item of jewellery that holds a lot of meaning?
I have my mum's mum's wedding ring, which is really simple but really special, as I never met her.
In your spare time, what do you love to do?
I love reading at the moment and, of course, long baths.
Do you have a secret date-night spot in Yorkshire?
It has to be the Brasserie at Saltmoore, start off with drinks in the Lounge bar, playing a board game with wine, then the yummiest food of all time!
The one spot you take out-of-towners when you want to impress them?
I always take people to pubs local to us, not necessarily impressive, but I love places that are rustic, modest, and have impressive food. There’s a gorgeous spot called The Trooper in Aldbury that has very good food, and it’s near where we live.
I’m going to preface this with… I had a habit for a long time of only wanting to watch films that I’d already seen in case I didn’t like them! How to Lose a Guy in 10 days, A Star is Born, Mamma Mia 2.
Share a piece of advice that someone you love gave you that always stuck
My partner always tells me when I’m being a bit overambitious or risky with something, “a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush”, so that has always stuck with me, although not sure if I do a good job of taking it onboard!
I have started getting things from countries that we visit, whether it be a beautiful shell from the beach, or something handmade by somebody from that country. I just like the idea of little things from all over the world in our home that remind us of the memories.
What’s your latest obsession?
I am getting quite obsessed with avoiding UPFs and how to optimise my and my family’s health. It’s harder than you’d think, unfortunately.
You can pick 3 fashion brands to wear for the rest of your life, what are they and why
COS from the high street, they’re elevated, but so chic. Wardrobe NYC have the best staples and timeless pieces, and Magda Butrym is just such a talented designer, I’m a huge fan.
Coffee, tea, wine, cocktail—what’s your ultimate poison?