Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt Told Me Her Backstage Wellness Tips and 22 Model-Approved Beauty Essentials

Like many people, I've always idolized Victoria's Secret Angels. With their bombshell blowouts, couture crystal-studded wings, and luminous skin, they epitomize glitz, glamour, and strength. Seriously, how do they make strutting down a runway in stilettos and 50-pound wings look so graceful and effortless? To learn what an Angel's regimen really entails, I caught up with veteran Victoria's Secret Angel, supermodel, and mom Martha Hunt to chat all things wellness and beauty. And spoiler: You don't have to be a runway model to copy her tips.
"My relationship with beauty and wellness evolved naturally through my career," she tells me. "Since becoming a mother, I became more curious about what actually supports my energy, digestion, sleep, and overall balance, and not just what looks good on the outside."
She notes that your wellness routine should be unique to you, but that having a sustainable routine and listening to your body is important for everyone. "I've learned that small, intentional habits add up far more than extremes, and that mindset has really shaped how I approach both beauty and self-care today."
If you love Hunt's POV as much as I do, keep reading to learn her backstage wellness tips and the beauty essentials she swears by.
What are the best wellness tips you learned backstage or on set?
The biggest lesson is preparation over perfection. Consistent hydration, nourishing your body, and resting properly matter far more than last-minute fixes. I also learned the importance of recovery. Long days and travel take a toll, so supporting your body with smart nutrition and gentle resets makes a noticeable difference, especially during busy seasons.
Speaking of resets—what are the self-care habits you'll be doing to feel your best this year? And how can someone incorporate these into their everyday routine?
The New Year always feels like a natural moment to check in, not overhaul. Wellness doesn't have to be all or nothing. Drinking more water, adding protein to your day, moving your body in a way you enjoy—those things are accessible and impactful. I always focus on getting back to basics with movement, hydration, and meals that make me feel good. I also love incorporating short resets when I need them, especially after the holidays or travel. I'm big on routines that feel supportive rather than rigid. Whether that's carving out quiet mornings, prioritizing sleep, or doing something structured like the Pressed two-day reset, it's all about starting the year feeling grounded instead of rushed.
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Glow Drops
"My skin is prone to dehydration lines, so these glow drops are my go-to remedy. Before applying anything else, I smooth them over my face and neck, and my skin immediately looks and feels more supple and hydrated."
"This brand uses high-quality ingredients that make my skin feel smoother and plumper. I've been especially loving the Peptides & Antioxidant Advanced Firming Daily Treatment. The founder, Nicolas Travis, originally developed the line while recovering from severe burns, and I’ve found the products help keep inflammation and redness at bay."
OMAD
Instant Firm and Lift 2.0
"I discovered this sheet mask through my facialist, Nichelle Temple, at Inderma Studio in New York. The mask retains hydration so well that she can even use microcurrent tools over it to help further penetrate the ingredients. At home, I use it every couple of weeks or daily leading up to a big beauty job. My skin feels noticeably more hydrated and less puffy afterward, especially after long flights."
Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella
Acqua di Rose
"This bottle instantly elevates any bathroom. I love spritzing a bit of the fresh rose water throughout the day to keep my skin feeling hydrated, or use it like a natural fragrance."
Inderma Studio
Amethyst Gua Sha Tool
"This is my go-to de-puffing technique for any big shoot, hangover, sinus infection, you name it. I literally use it to carve my face. My skin feels tighter and more lifted after using it. For an at-home tool, there's something easy to trust when using ancient stone versus anything too modern and techy!"
Westman Atelier
The Complexion Correction Duo
"I love this under-eye concealer because it doesn't feel too heavy, and it comes with a baby blender brush that blends it perfectly. My eyes look brighter afterwards! [Westman Atelier's] products feel like skincare and makeup in one."
Estée Lauder
Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation SPF 45
"I love this foundation because it gives an effortless glow without ever feeling caked on. It really feels like skincare and makeup in one, and Estée is such a legacy brand that I trust."
Morphe
Shapelifter Micro Contour Stick
"This one is quite specific and new for me. I've been lucky to work with many different makeup artists and experience the magic of subtle contour firsthand so it's not something I usually experiment on with myself. Recently I discovered this contour stick on set that makes it easy to try DIY. I outline my lips and then blend with a brush or my fingers to make my lips look poutier. I'm excited to have found a product that makes it easy, even if I don't have the technical skill of the pros."
RMS Beauty
Lip2Cheek
"I've worked with Rose Marie for years in the industry. She knew what formulas needed an upgrade. I like to use this Lip2Cheek as a highlighter-and-blush combo for a touch of color without being too dolly."
Charlotte Tilbury
Lip Cheat Lip Liner
"If I only have time to put on one makeup product before running out the door, it’s likely this liner. It's the perfect shade to enhance my natural lip color."
IDUN Minerals
Mineral Eyeshadow Palette
"I love this clean, vegan, Swedish brand's eyeshadow palette in Brunkulla. The shades enhance the blue in my eye."
Wonderskin
Wonder Blading All Day Lip Stain Peel Off and Reveal Kit
"Yes, I discovered this on TikTok. These stains are a brilliant idea for maintaining a lived-in, natural lip stain. Whimsical and Hush are stunning shades!"
Armani Beauty
Eyes to Kill Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
"I only like a thin layer of eye liner as tight to the lashline as possible. I find it practically impossible to do it on myself, but slanting the edge of this brush right on my lash line makes it easier! Just a touch is enough to add definition without being obvious."
Tom Ford
Extreme Volumizing Mascara With Buildable Formula
"I love how this mascara separates the lashes evenly. I like a touch of mascara to keep the overall look fresh, and this one is great for getting right to the root of the lashes."