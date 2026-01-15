Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt Told Me Her Backstage Wellness Tips and 22 Model-Approved Beauty Essentials

Emma Walsh's avatar
By
published
in Features

Martha Hunt Victoria&#039;s Secret Wellness Tips

(Image credit: @marthahunt)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

Like many people, I've always idolized Victoria's Secret Angels. With their bombshell blowouts, couture crystal-studded wings, and luminous skin, they epitomize glitz, glamour, and strength. Seriously, how do they make strutting down a runway in stilettos and 50-pound wings look so graceful and effortless? To learn what an Angel's regimen really entails, I caught up with veteran Victoria's Secret Angel, supermodel, and mom Martha Hunt to chat all things wellness and beauty. And spoiler: You don't have to be a runway model to copy her tips.

Martha Hunt Victoria&#039;s Secret Wellness Tips

(Image credit: @marthahunt)

"My relationship with beauty and wellness evolved naturally through my career," she tells me. "Since becoming a mother, I became more curious about what actually supports my energy, digestion, sleep, and overall balance, and not just what looks good on the outside."

She notes that your wellness routine should be unique to you, but that having a sustainable routine and listening to your body is important for everyone. "I've learned that small, intentional habits add up far more than extremes, and that mindset has really shaped how I approach both beauty and self-care today."

If you love Hunt's POV as much as I do, keep reading to learn her backstage wellness tips and the beauty essentials she swears by.

@marthahunt

A photo posted by on

What are the best wellness tips you learned backstage or on set?

The biggest lesson is preparation over perfection. Consistent hydration, nourishing your body, and resting properly matter far more than last-minute fixes. I also learned the importance of recovery. Long days and travel take a toll, so supporting your body with smart nutrition and gentle resets makes a noticeable difference, especially during busy seasons.

Martha Hunt Victoria&#039;s Secret Wellness Tips

(Image credit: @marthahunt)

Speaking of resets—what are the self-care habits you'll be doing to feel your best this year? And how can someone incorporate these into their everyday routine?

The New Year always feels like a natural moment to check in, not overhaul. Wellness doesn't have to be all or nothing. Drinking more water, adding protein to your day, moving your body in a way you enjoy—those things are accessible and impactful. I always focus on getting back to basics with movement, hydration, and meals that make me feel good. I also love incorporating short resets when I need them, especially after the holidays or travel. I'm big on routines that feel supportive rather than rigid. Whether that's carving out quiet mornings, prioritizing sleep, or doing something structured like the Pressed two-day reset, it's all about starting the year feeling grounded instead of rushed.

Shop Martha Hunt's Beauty and Wellness Routine