From a Blurring Balm Powder to Caramel Body Oil, a Celeb MUA Shares Her Valentine's Day Beauty Edit

This time of year, I've got love on the brain, and not just romantic love. Luckily, there are so many different types of love beyond that—friendship, platonic, familial, the list goes on. But lately, I've been thinking a lot about my lifelong love affair with beauty, and how it led me to this very job. Danessa Myricks knows this journey well. She turned her passion for beauty into her career 26 years ago and has never looked back.

Myricks is the go-to makeup artist for celebs like Ciara and Kelly Rowland, not to mention the founder of one of Sephora's most popular brands, Danessa Myricks Beauty. But her love for makeup began like most people's: By watching her mom and grandma's beauty rituals, from applying cold cream to swiping on bold red lipstick. I recently caught up with her to chat about everything from Valentine's Day beauty inspo to the secrets behind her signature Yummy Skin.

"I always think of Valentine's Day as a day of loving yourself and being loved for who you are," she says. "My focus on Valentine's Day is fresh skin, kissable lips, and smelling great, because you know you're going to be showered with hugs and love." Fresh skin is also a priority for me, so I wanted to know the exact products behind Myricks' velvety complexion. She told me her Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder ($39) and Mattifying Setting Spray ($36) will forever be her favorites—aside from giving you airbrushed skin, her signature creations also have a special hidden meaning you'll want to remember every day as you're getting ready.

"Most people don't know, but YUMMY stands for 'Your Unique Most Magical You,'" she explains. "My biggest dream is for people to look at themselves in the mirror and reflect on how they're feeling, what feels good, [and] their skin type, and design a look that's perfectly fit for them with a unique combination of winning products that hit every time."

So, what products will Myricks reach for on V-Day and beyond? From her ultra-popular Yummy Skin line to a delectable caramel spice body oil, keep scrolling to see the gems she relies on to achieve silky-smooth skin and smell delicious 24/7.