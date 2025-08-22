Fashion People Are Elevating "Boring" White Tanks By Wearing Them With This Elegant Skirt Trend Instead of Jeans

A white tank top with jeans is my go-to outfit formula. I can wear it to the office with a blazer and kitten heels or just with sneakers to meet a friend for coffee. However, sometimes the wardrobe staple feels a little boring or overdone. So I'm always looking for new ways to style the tank, and luckily, my fashion muse Zoë Kravitz just showcased an elegant way to do so.
For the promotion of her new film Caught Stealing, Kravitz was seen in Paris wearing a white tank with a raw hem, giving it a cropped and effortless look. To elevate the tank, she chose a low-rise satin maxi skirt with an A-line silhouette and paired it with open-toe heeled mules.
Although you might not normally think of combining a white tank with a satin skirt, the contrast between the casual top and elegant skirt creates visual interest. Plus, it's perfect for fall, since you can swap the open-toe mules for knee-high boots and add a sweater for a cozy, layered look.
So, if you're ready to change how you style your white tank tops, keep scrolling. I’ve rounded up the chicest satin maxi skirts to shop now, along with the best white tank tops to pair with them.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.