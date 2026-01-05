Cool, chic, and polished. These are just a few words fashion people use to describe Parisian style. This set is known for their effortless outfit choices, often made up of elevated basics that are modern yet easy and versatile. You know, items like tailored jackets, classic sweaters, and sleek skirts.
Nordstrom is a go-to spot for many—especially for its assortment of standout basics. And while the retailer doesn't technically exist in Paris yet, the current offering would likely be appealing to Parisians, with finds that lean into a no-fuss and elevated aesthetic. Basically, if a Parisian were to build a 2026 wardrobe, it's the of-the-moment basics below (similar picks to those featured in the photo above) that they'd be interested in.
Open Edit
Rib Waist Cardigan
MANGO
Selection Belted Straight Leg Pants
Reformation
Meritt Cashmere Turtleneck
A beautiful cashmere turtleneck.
COS
Boiled Merino Wool Blend Cardigan
MOTHER
The Lasso Sneak Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans
ANINE BING
Rickie Maxi Trench
Lucky Brand
Cable Stitch Boat Neck Cotton Sweater
Gorgeous with knee-high boots.
Lilysilk
Round Neck Drop-Shoulder Merino Wool Sweater
MANGO
Danila Raw Hem High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
MANGO
Gina Houndstooth Microcheck Jacket
Reiss
Brooklyn Wool & Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
MANGO
London Oversize Leather Jacket
MANGO
Quarter Zip Turtleneck Sweater
The blue contrast is great.
Kenneth Cole
Pinstripe Pants
Gobi Cashmere
Slit T-Neck Sweater
A navy sweater is a staple.
Open Edit
The Curator Trousers
Style the sweater above with these trousers.
Almina Concept
Slim Ribbed Turtleneck
Free People
Ever After Rib Sweater
Side note. I love a cuff over a sleeve.
Nordstrom
Scarf Collar Wool & Cashmere Sweater