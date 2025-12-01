I’m a big fan of animal print, and as you might know, so is Rihanna. She was just spotted wearing yet another iconic winter look, including a fur coat, a pair of brown pants straight off the Loewe runway, and a pair of shoes that were not snakeskin, not zebra print, nor leopard print. The heels she wore were crocodile embossed, and they made her outfit look like a million bucks. Rih always looks expensive, no matter what she wears, but these shoes really did the trick.
Other celebrities and influencers alike have also caught on to the trend, with croc boots being a popular vehicle for it. Meanwhile, the trend has quickly made its way to other accessories, such as bags, as spotted on Jennifer Lawrence recently. Rihanna's choice to wear croc-embossed shoes rather than snakeskin or leopard with her brown pants was a smart one, as it provided an elegant tonal look with the addition of some texture via her pumps. Croc embossing isn't specific to winter, but I must say it really complements a cold-weather wardrobe.
If you're inspired by Rihanna’s chic winter look, including her rich croc-embossed heels, keep scrolling to re-create her outfit and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.