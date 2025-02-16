Wait, What? Suddenly The Chicest Celebrities Are Wearing These Millennial Throwback Trends Like It's 2010
As someone who grew up in the Tamagotchi-owning, Girls-watching era, I have a soft spot for the trends that defined the late noughties and early 2010s.
The peplum tops! The skinny jeans! Divisive as they may seem now, at the time, they were everything. Still holding on—perhaps a little too tightly—to the styles that shaped my teenage and early adult years, I’m always looking for signs that my favourite fashion era might be making a comeback. And lately, I have cause to celebrate. From the runways to the streets, some of the biggest trends of the 2010s are having a moment once again. And just this week, three of my favourite celebrities proved that nostalgia is officially in style.
Between Suki Waterhouse, Sabrina Carpenter and Rachel Zegler, it’s clear I’m not the only one with a soft spot for a millennial-era staple. Keep reading to discover the three throwback trends celebrities are embracing right now.
3 Millennial Fashion Trends Celebrities Are Suddenly Wearing
1. Corset Tops
Shop Corset Tops:
Style Notes: Carpenter stepped out this week making the case for the corset-top trend. Simple and sexy, this lingerie-inspired top brings a playful spin to your eveningwear wardrobe without overcomplicating your styling. Giving her corset top a 2025 feel, the singer paired hers with a chic cream coat and added height to her frame by means of her tall platform heels.
Style with wide-leg trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.
This rich ochre shade is set to be a major trend as we move from winter to spring.
2. Playsuits
Style Notes: For about 10 years of my life, whenever I was in need of a simple outfit base that would have me feeling put-together and party-ready, I would reach for a black playsuit. A little more playful than a long-line jumpsuit but just as easy to dress up and down, it perplexes me that this foolproof ensemble ever went "out" at all. Bringing it back for spring/summer 2025, Waterhouse wore a black strapless playsuit to the Micheal Kors runways show in New York this week, putting the easy ensemble back on my radar.
Shop Playsuits:
Style with ballet flats on a warm day.
3. High-Low Dresses
Style Notes: With an elegant asymmetrical hemline that dips lower in the back, the high-low dress trend exudes a certain effortlessness. Wearing a striking black-and-brown rendition to the Michael Kors runway show in New York, Zegler made a compelling case for why this silhouette deserves a spot in every fashion person’s evening wardrobe.
Shop High-Low Dresses:
Style with pale-toned heels for a pretty, spring-ready look.
This also comes in black, but I have a soft spot for this pretty butter-yellow shade.
Wear this with knee-high boots and a cosy knit throughout the rest of winter.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Is Everyone Already Swapping Skinny Jeans for This Even More Dated Denim Trend?
Let's take a look.
By Michelle Scanga
-
The Only Thing More Elegant Than Wearing All Black Is Styling It With This High-Value Color Trend
See Jennifer Lawrence for proof.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Gray, Cream, and Navy Items I Swear Out-Rich Every Other Color Trend (Yes, Even Black)
Money.
By Eliza Huber
-
The 7 Dress Trends You'll Be Seeing Everywhere From Now Until 2026
Of the moment *and* timeless.
By Eliza Huber
-
This Dated Dress Trend Is Officially Everywhere Again (Like We Predicted)
Shop the style inside.
By Michelle Scanga
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—One of My Chicest NYC TikTok Follows Shared 30 of Her Top Winter Picks From Nordstrom
Of course, I want everything Martine Lavelle recommends.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Backless Grammys Look Was *Dripping* in Diamonds—See It From Every Angle
Diamonds are a girl's best friend.
By Ana Escalante
-
These Under-$100 Winter Buys From Nordstrom Are a Pure Hit of Fashion Dopamine
These will have your friends doing a double take.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes