As someone who grew up in the Tamagotchi-owning, Girls-watching era, I have a soft spot for the trends that defined the late noughties and early 2010s.

The peplum tops! The skinny jeans! Divisive as they may seem now, at the time, they were everything. Still holding on—perhaps a little too tightly—to the styles that shaped my teenage and early adult years, I’m always looking for signs that my favourite fashion era might be making a comeback. And lately, I have cause to celebrate. From the runways to the streets, some of the biggest trends of the 2010s are having a moment once again. And just this week, three of my favourite celebrities proved that nostalgia is officially in style.

Between Suki Waterhouse, Sabrina Carpenter and Rachel Zegler, it’s clear I’m not the only one with a soft spot for a millennial-era staple. Keep reading to discover the three throwback trends celebrities are embracing right now.

1. Corset Tops

Sabrina Carpenter wears a corset top.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Corset Tops:

Style Notes: Carpenter stepped out this week making the case for the corset-top trend. Simple and sexy, this lingerie-inspired top brings a playful spin to your eveningwear wardrobe without overcomplicating your styling. Giving her corset top a 2025 feel, the singer paired hers with a chic cream coat and added height to her frame by means of her tall platform heels.

Noura Square-Neck Stretch-Cotton Top
HOUSE OF CB
Noura Square-Neck Stretch-Cotton Top

Style with wide-leg trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.

Ecote Nora Jacquard Corset Top
Ecote
Ecote Nora Jacquard Corset Top

This rich ochre shade is set to be a major trend as we move from winter to spring.

Melanie Top
Reformation
Melanie Top

This also comes in six other shades.

2. Playsuits

Suki Waterhouse wears a black playsuit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: For about 10 years of my life, whenever I was in need of a simple outfit base that would have me feeling put-together and party-ready, I would reach for a black playsuit. A little more playful than a long-line jumpsuit but just as easy to dress up and down, it perplexes me that this foolproof ensemble ever went "out" at all. Bringing it back for spring/summer 2025, Waterhouse wore a black strapless playsuit to the Micheal Kors runways show in New York this week, putting the easy ensemble back on my radar.

Shop Playsuits:

Black Peplum Long Sleeve Playsuit
River Island
Black Peplum Long Sleeve Playsuit

This also comes in white and red.

Short Buttoned Jumpsuit
ZARA
Short Buttoned Jumpsuit

I'm banking this comfortable playsuit ahead of the summer months.

Crush Belted Denim Playsuit
ZIMMERMANN
Crush Belted Denim Playsuit

Style with ballet flats on a warm day.

3. High-Low Dresses

Rachel Zegler wears a high low dress.

(Image credit: Splash)

Style Notes: With an elegant asymmetrical hemline that dips lower in the back, the high-low dress trend exudes a certain effortlessness. Wearing a striking black-and-brown rendition to the Michael Kors runway show in New York, Zegler made a compelling case for why this silhouette deserves a spot in every fashion person’s evening wardrobe.

Shop High-Low Dresses:

Astr the Label Mairyn Asymmetrical Slip Dress
Astr The Label
Mairyn Asymmetrical Slip Dress

Style with pale-toned heels for a pretty, spring-ready look.

Asymmetric Knotted Cutout Stretch-Crepe Midi Dress
Acne Studios
Asymmetric Knotted Cutout Stretch-Crepe Midi Dress in Yellow

This also comes in black, but I have a soft spot for this pretty butter-yellow shade.

zara,

Zara
Checked Tulle Draped Dress

Wear this with knee-high boots and a cosy knit throughout the rest of winter.

Latest
