Can’t Choose Between Sneakers and Ballet Flats? Now You Don’t Have To

Thanks to brands like Puma and Nike.

Jennifer lawrence wears a shania hat, red jacket, black pants, and black ballerina sneakers.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By
published
in News

If you find it impossible to choose between sneakers and ballet flats to complement your jeans, trousers, or skirts, we have the perfect style solution for you: enter the ballet sneaker. And who better to showcase this chic shoe trend than Jennifer Lawrence, a long-time lover of both sneakers and flats?

This week, while out and about in New York City with a friend, Lawrence was spotted sporting a casually cool look that perfectly balanced comfort and style. She paired a printed jacket and a baseball cap with black trousers. The finishing touch? Wales Bonner's Mary Jane Flat Sneakers.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a red jacket, baseball cap, black pants, and ballet sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Wales Bonner Black Mary Jane Flat Sneakers ($625)

For those who aren’t yet familiar with the ballerina sneaker trend, it’s essentially the best of both a sneaker and a ballet flat in one shoe. It features a sturdy, supportive sole reminiscent of the sneaker, while the delicate, feminine upper design elevates the overall look. Whether you're running errands or heading to brunch, this versatile shoe is the perfect way to merge casual comfort with a touch of elegance. Inspired to add a pair to your rotation this spring? Keep scrolling to shop Lawrence's exact pair and more polished ballet sneaker options.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's ballet sneakers

Black Mary Jane Flat Sneakers
Wales Bonner
Black Mary Jane Flat Sneakers

Act quickly: Lawrence is bound to sell these out.

Shop more ballerina sneakers

Speedcat Ballet Satin Women's Shoes
PUMA
Speedcat Ballet Shoes

So cute.

Taekwondo Mei Ballet "core Black/cloud White/gum" Sneakers | 7.5
Adidas
Taekwondo Mei Ballet "core Black/cloud White/gum" Sneakers

Style with gray trousers and an oversize blazer.

Silent D Samantha Ballet Sneakers
Silent D
Samantha Ballet Sneakers

These also come in black.

Air Rift Mesh Split-Toe Sneakers
NIKE
Air Rift Mesh Split-Toe Sneakers

Hurry, these trending sneakers are selling out quickly.

Sporty Mary Janes
Free People
Sporty Mary Janes

Pair with a mini skirt and tee.

Mary Jane Ballerina Sneakers
Comme des Garcons
Mary Jane Ballerina Sneakers

If you're ready to fully embrace the micro trend, make these yours.

Vador Black
STEVE MADDEN
Vador Shoes

I always come back to Steve Madden for affordable but on-trend footwear.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸