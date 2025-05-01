Can’t Choose Between Sneakers and Ballet Flats? Now You Don’t Have To

If you find it impossible to choose between sneakers and ballet flats to complement your jeans, trousers, or skirts, we have the perfect style solution for you: enter the ballet sneaker. And who better to showcase this chic shoe trend than Jennifer Lawrence, a long-time lover of both sneakers and flats?

This week, while out and about in New York City with a friend, Lawrence was spotted sporting a casually cool look that perfectly balanced comfort and style. She paired a printed jacket and a baseball cap with black trousers. The finishing touch? Wales Bonner's Mary Jane Flat Sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Wales Bonner Black Mary Jane Flat Sneakers ($625)

For those who aren’t yet familiar with the ballerina sneaker trend, it’s essentially the best of both a sneaker and a ballet flat in one shoe. It features a sturdy, supportive sole reminiscent of the sneaker, while the delicate, feminine upper design elevates the overall look. Whether you're running errands or heading to brunch, this versatile shoe is the perfect way to merge casual comfort with a touch of elegance. Inspired to add a pair to your rotation this spring? Keep scrolling to shop Lawrence's exact pair and more polished ballet sneaker options.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's ballet sneakers

Wales Bonner Black Mary Jane Flat Sneakers $625 SHOP NOW Act quickly: Lawrence is bound to sell these out.

Shop more ballerina sneakers

PUMA Speedcat Ballet Shoes $80 SHOP NOW So cute.

Adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet "core Black/cloud White/gum" Sneakers $136 SHOP NOW Style with gray trousers and an oversize blazer.

Silent D Samantha Ballet Sneakers $135 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

NIKE Air Rift Mesh Split-Toe Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW Hurry, these trending sneakers are selling out quickly.

Free People Sporty Mary Janes $108 SHOP NOW Pair with a mini skirt and tee.

Comme des Garcons Mary Jane Ballerina Sneakers $350 SHOP NOW If you're ready to fully embrace the micro trend, make these yours.