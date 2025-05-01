Can’t Choose Between Sneakers and Ballet Flats? Now You Don’t Have To
Thanks to brands like Puma and Nike.
If you find it impossible to choose between sneakers and ballet flats to complement your jeans, trousers, or skirts, we have the perfect style solution for you: enter the ballet sneaker. And who better to showcase this chic shoe trend than Jennifer Lawrence, a long-time lover of both sneakers and flats?
This week, while out and about in New York City with a friend, Lawrence was spotted sporting a casually cool look that perfectly balanced comfort and style. She paired a printed jacket and a baseball cap with black trousers. The finishing touch? Wales Bonner's Mary Jane Flat Sneakers.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Wales Bonner Black Mary Jane Flat Sneakers ($625)
For those who aren’t yet familiar with the ballerina sneaker trend, it’s essentially the best of both a sneaker and a ballet flat in one shoe. It features a sturdy, supportive sole reminiscent of the sneaker, while the delicate, feminine upper design elevates the overall look. Whether you're running errands or heading to brunch, this versatile shoe is the perfect way to merge casual comfort with a touch of elegance. Inspired to add a pair to your rotation this spring? Keep scrolling to shop Lawrence's exact pair and more polished ballet sneaker options.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's ballet sneakers
Shop more ballerina sneakers
Style with gray trousers and an oversize blazer.
If you're ready to fully embrace the micro trend, make these yours.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
True Story: Everyone's Swapping Their Sambas With This Controversial Alt
IYKYK.
-
Spotted in Paris and Copenhagen: The Next Viral Sneaker Trend to Take Over
Coming to a street (or social feed) near you.
-
J.Lo! Hailey! Sienna! Sorry Skinny Jeans, But Celebrities Are Keen to Thwart Your Return
No spandex, no problem.
-
The Reviews Are In: This Is the Best Sneaker Color Trend to Wear With White Jeans
Crisp, polished, and timeless.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Has Traded Her Sneakers for the Trendiest Summer Sandals of 2025
Will you join her?
-
Summer 2024's It Shoe Just Met Its 2025 Replacement
Click here to meet its successor.
-
Wait, Hailey and Kendall's Favorite Leggings Are on Sale RN? BRB
J.Lo is a fan too.
-
Don't Wear Your Converse Sneakers Without Seeing How Olivia Rodrigo Styled Hers in NYC Today
Thanks for the inspo.