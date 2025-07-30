The Pretty Dress Trend L.A. It Girls Are Bringing Into Fall (and the "Basic" Style They Already Forgot About)

It's summer, so obviously, people are wearing linen. It's a breezy fabric, making it a wise choice for warm weather, but when it comes to dresses, styles made of linen are too often quite blasé. They're all shift and fit-and-flare dresses that lack excitement. Don't get me wrong. I've worn them loads, but as we get deeper into the season, I'm craving dresses that feel a bit more unique and interesting to look at. That's where nightgown-inspired dresses come in. Many feature lace details and flouncy fits that make them just as comfortable as linen frocks when the temperature rises, but they're far more fun to look at, making them a perfect alternative when your linen dress collection starts to feel stale.
Don't simply take my word for it. Bella Hadid and other L.A. fashion people, like Elsa Hosk and Sofia Richie Grainge, agree with me too. The supermodel, for example, was just spotted in one of the city's many parks for a baby shower wearing a lace-detail nightgown-style dress from Mango. (It's just $150 and selling fast.) Naturally, the equestrian styled the dress with her signature cowboy boots as well as a brown suede bag and a pair of tiny gold-rim sunglasses.
Leave it to Hadid, a known trendsetter, to create the dress-and-shoe pairing of the season. Get her exact outfit while supplies last, or shop more nightgown dresses and Western boots below.
