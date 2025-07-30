The Pretty Dress Trend L.A. It Girls Are Bringing Into Fall (and the "Basic" Style They Already Forgot About)

By
published
in News

It's summer, so obviously, people are wearing linen. It's a breezy fabric, making it a wise choice for warm weather, but when it comes to dresses, styles made of linen are too often quite blasé. They're all shift and fit-and-flare dresses that lack excitement. Don't get me wrong. I've worn them loads, but as we get deeper into the season, I'm craving dresses that feel a bit more unique and interesting to look at. That's where nightgown-inspired dresses come in. Many feature lace details and flouncy fits that make them just as comfortable as linen frocks when the temperature rises, but they're far more fun to look at, making them a perfect alternative when your linen dress collection starts to feel stale.

Bella Hadid was spotted at a park in Los Angeles. She wore cowboy boots with a summery white nightgown dress and a brown bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Mango Lace Camisole Dress ($150); Shyanne Sylvie Dublin Vintage Western Boot ($200)

Don't simply take my word for it. Bella Hadid and other L.A. fashion people, like Elsa Hosk and Sofia Richie Grainge, agree with me too. The supermodel, for example, was just spotted in one of the city's many parks for a baby shower wearing a lace-detail nightgown-style dress from Mango. (It's just $150 and selling fast.) Naturally, the equestrian styled the dress with her signature cowboy boots as well as a brown suede bag and a pair of tiny gold-rim sunglasses.

Leave it to Hadid, a known trendsetter, to create the dress-and-shoe pairing of the season. Get her exact outfit while supplies last, or shop more nightgown dresses and Western boots below.

Shop Bella Hadid's look:

Lace Camisole Dress - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Lace Camisole Dress

Shyanne Women's Sylvie Dublin Vintage Western Boots
Shyanne
Sylvie Dublin Vintage Western Boot

More nightgown dresses and cowboy boots:

Midi Dress With Lace in Tech Poplin
Helsa
Midi Dress With Lace in Tech Poplin

Silver Springs Western Boots
Seychelles
Silver Springs Western Boots

Lace Camisole Dress - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Lace Camisole Dress

Blue Skies Western Boots
Matisse
Blue Skies Western Boots

Me and You Midi Slip
Free People
Me and You Midi Slip

Dagget Western Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Dagget Western Boots

Textured Embroidered Lace Dress
ZARA
Textured Embroidered Lace Dress

Clive Leather Boots
Khaite
Clive Leather Boots

Almadia Crochet-Trimmed Ramie Mini Dress
DÔEN
Almadia Crochet-Trimmed Ramie Mini Dress

Billy Western Boot
Frye
Billy Western Boot

Kimchi Blue Dipped in Lace Satin Slip Midi Dress
Kimchi Blue
Dipped in Lace Satin Slip Midi Dress

Leather Boots
Miu Miu
Leather Boots

Lace-Trim Maxi Slip Dress
Gap
Lace-Trim Maxi Slip Dress

The Annie Western Boot
Tecovas
The Annie Western Boot

Clarice Lace-Trimmed Linen-Blend Midi Dress
RIXO
Clarice Lace-Trimmed Midi Dress

Out West Cowboy Boot
Dingo
Out West Cowboy Boot

Mini Dress With Lace in Tech Poplin
Helsa
Mini Dress With Lace in Tech Poplin

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸