It's Not "Ugg Season," But Cool Fashion Girls Know the One Outfit That Makes Them a Year-Round Shoe
Follow Bella Hadid's lead.
If you think Uggs are just for winter, it’s time for a mindset shift. According to the fashion set, these cozy classics now have a place in summer wardrobes—when styled right. Skeptical? Take a look at Bella Hadid’s latest off-duty ensemble.
Spotted at a gas station in Aspen, Hadid wore Ugg's newest silhouette: the Classic Micro Boot. With a sleeker, lower profile than the cult-favorite Ultra Mini, this updated style is set to become the next go-to among fashion people. She gave them a warm-weather twist by pairing the boots with a varsity jacket, a white tee, and denim shorts.
On Bella Hadid: Ugg Classic Micro Boots ($150); Levi's shorts
Her denim choice deserves special mention—these weren’t just any cutoffs. Hadid opted for a vintage-inspired style with a frayed hem and a medium-blue wash that added polish and intentionality.
Eager to replicate her look or just add the boots to your rotation? Keep scrolling. We've rounded up the new Ugg Classic Micro Boots in three versatile shades—Sand, Chestnut, and Black—along with the best vintage-inspired denim shorts on the market.
Shop Ugg's Classic Micro Boots
Shop the best denim shorts
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Put Down the Sneakers—*These* Are the Flats Everyone Everywhere Will Be Wearing With Dresses This Summer
Trust us.
-
The Easy Two-Piece Outfit Combo You Have to Copy if You Want to Look Rich this Summer
From Monaco to Miami.
-
I Found It: The Only Denim Trend That Makes Flip-Flops Look Sophisticated Instead of Cheap
In Kendall Jenner we trust.
-
If I See You Swap Your Classic Ballet Flats for This Specific Alternative, I'll Know You Have Chic Taste
Don't think about it—just do it.
-
FYI, I Think I Just Found the Pretty Skirt Outfit Cool Girls All Over L.A. Will Be Wearing This Summer
Addison Rae is already wearing it.
-
Everyone in Monaco Looks Elegant, But Sofia Richie Grainge Outdid the Populace in This Black-Tie Gown
You have to see this look.
-
Not Skinny, Not Wide-Leg—the Specific Denim Trend Frequent Flyers Always Wear to the Airport With Sneakers
"Just right" jeans.
-
I'm in My 20s, and Jennifer Aniston Is in Her 50s—We're Both Sidelining Blue Jeans for This Cool 2025 Alt
You should too.