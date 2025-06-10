It's Not "Ugg Season," But Cool Fashion Girls Know the One Outfit That Makes Them a Year-Round Shoe

If you think Uggs are just for winter, it’s time for a mindset shift. According to the fashion set, these cozy classics now have a place in summer wardrobes—when styled right. Skeptical? Take a look at Bella Hadid’s latest off-duty ensemble.

Spotted at a gas station in Aspen, Hadid wore Ugg's newest silhouette: the Classic Micro Boot. With a sleeker, lower profile than the cult-favorite Ultra Mini, this updated style is set to become the next go-to among fashion people. She gave them a warm-weather twist by pairing the boots with a varsity jacket, a white tee, and denim shorts.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Ugg Classic Micro Boots ($150); Levi's shorts

Her denim choice deserves special mention—these weren’t just any cutoffs. Hadid opted for a vintage-inspired style with a frayed hem and a medium-blue wash that added polish and intentionality.

Eager to replicate her look or just add the boots to your rotation? Keep scrolling. We've rounded up the new Ugg Classic Micro Boots in three versatile shades—Sand, Chestnut, and Black—along with the best vintage-inspired denim shorts on the market.

Shop Ugg's Classic Micro Boots

Ugg Classic Micro Boots $150 SHOP NOW As Ugg lovers know, you can never go wrong with pair in chestnut. Ugg Classic Micro Boots $150 SHOP NOW The sand colorway feels very fresh. ugg Classic Micro Boots $150 SHOP NOW This black pair against light-blue denim would look so chic.

Shop the best denim shorts