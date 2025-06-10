It's Not "Ugg Season," But Cool Fashion Girls Know the One Outfit That Makes Them a Year-Round Shoe

Follow Bella Hadid's lead.

Bella hadid wears a red varsity jacket, white t-shirt, denim shorts, and ugg classic micro shoes.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By
published
in News

If you think Uggs are just for winter, it’s time for a mindset shift. According to the fashion set, these cozy classics now have a place in summer wardrobes—when styled right. Skeptical? Take a look at Bella Hadid’s latest off-duty ensemble.

Spotted at a gas station in Aspen, Hadid wore Ugg's newest silhouette: the Classic Micro Boot. With a sleeker, lower profile than the cult-favorite Ultra Mini, this updated style is set to become the next go-to among fashion people. She gave them a warm-weather twist by pairing the boots with a varsity jacket, a white tee, and denim shorts.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Ugg Classic Micro Boots ($150); Levi's shorts

Her denim choice deserves special mention—these weren’t just any cutoffs. Hadid opted for a vintage-inspired style with a frayed hem and a medium-blue wash that added polish and intentionality.

Eager to replicate her look or just add the boots to your rotation? Keep scrolling. We've rounded up the new Ugg Classic Micro Boots in three versatile shades—Sand, Chestnut, and Black—along with the best vintage-inspired denim shorts on the market.

Shop Ugg's Classic Micro Boots

Ugg, Classic Micro Boots
Ugg
Classic Micro Boots

As Ugg lovers know, you can never go wrong with pair in chestnut.

Ugg, Classic Micro Boots
Ugg
Classic Micro Boots

The sand colorway feels very fresh.

ugg, Classic Micro Boots
ugg
Classic Micro Boots

This black pair against light-blue denim would look so chic.

Shop the best denim shorts

Levi's® 501 Original Denim Short
Levi's
501 Original Denim Shorts

I'm pretty sure this is the exact style Hadid wore.

Trf Mid-Rise Mini Denim Shorts
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Mini Denim Shorts

Denim shorts for under $50? Yes, please.

501® Original High Waist Denim Cutoff Shorts
Isabel Marant
Eneidao fringed denim shorts

Seriously, how stylish are these? The high-waisted cut and diagonal hems will give any legs a long, sleek appearance.

MW, The Brynn Short
Madewell
The Brynn Shorts

These also come in a light-blue wash.

Parker Long Shorts
Agolde
Parker Long Clean Organic Denim Shorts

These are for those who prefer something more clean-cut.

Mid-Rise Trf Micro Denim Shorts
Zara
Mid-Rise Trf Micro Denim Shorts

As shown by Hadid, micro denim shorts are in for summer.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

