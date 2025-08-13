Bella Hadid Wore the Season's It-Girl Legging Trend With the Flats Everyone Has Bought This Year

For an appearance this week in Venice Beach, Hadid wore a pair of red-and-white gingham-print capri leggings with a red halter top, driving home the fact that capri leggings are, in fact, 2025's It-girl legging trend. While the shoes I most often see paired with this trend are low heels and sneakers, Hadid went in a different direction and opted for the flats every fashion person has bought this year—mesh ballet flats.
Specifically, Hadid wore the wildly popular Dear Frances Balla Mesh Flats in Red. These have been standout It shoes for the past year or so, and I think we can all agree that the red pair is elite. I, too, own these flats, and they're more comfortable and cooler than pretty much every other pair of mesh flats on the market. Given that Dear Frances keeps releasing them in fresh colors, I don't see them slowing down anytime soon—especially after seeing how cool they look with capris.
Keep scrolling to shop Hadid's look and more capri leggings and Dear Frances mesh flats for your own closet.
