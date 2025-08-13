Bella Hadid Wore the Season's It-Girl Legging Trend With the Flats Everyone Has Bought This Year

If there's one celebrity style takeaway from the summer of 2025, it's that It girls really love capri leggings. Among many other instances, Hailey Bieber wore a polka-dot pair in NYC that the internet went wild over, then Elsa Hosk posted a light-gray ALO pair to her Instagram feed, proving that the formerly dated style is 100% back. Now, Bella Hadid is showing her love for the viral trend.

For an appearance this week in Venice Beach, Hadid wore a pair of red-and-white gingham-print capri leggings with a red halter top, driving home the fact that capri leggings are, in fact, 2025's It-girl legging trend. While the shoes I most often see paired with this trend are low heels and sneakers, Hadid went in a different direction and opted for the flats every fashion person has bought this year—mesh ballet flats.

Specifically, Hadid wore the wildly popular Dear Frances Balla Mesh Flats in Red. These have been standout It shoes for the past year or so, and I think we can all agree that the red pair is elite. I, too, own these flats, and they're more comfortable and cooler than pretty much every other pair of mesh flats on the market. Given that Dear Frances keeps releasing them in fresh colors, I don't see them slowing down anytime soon—especially after seeing how cool they look with capris.

Keep scrolling to shop Hadid's look and more capri leggings and Dear Frances mesh flats for your own closet.

Bella Hadid wearing a red halter top, gingham capri leggings, and red mesh Dear Frances flats in Venice Beach, CA.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Bella Hadid wearing a red halter top, gingham capri leggings, and red mesh Dear Frances flats in Venice Beach, CA.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Princess Polly Chilli Asymmetric Halter Top ($24); Jaded London Beach Capri Trousers ($89); Dear Frances Balla Flats in Red ($490)

Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

