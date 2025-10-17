There's a reason why burgundy shoes always resurface when fall rolls around: They're timeless, elevated, and—most importantly—shockingly versatile. Unlike some of the season's trendier shoe shades, burgundy has the polish of a neutral but the intrigue of a bold color. It's a subtle statement that works just as effortlessly with casual denim as it does with sleek dresses, which is exactly why the hue has become the insider's pick for fall 2025. Ahead, these looks confirm the color's staying power.
Start with denim. Burgundy loafers instantly elevate baggy jeans and a tailored blazer, adding that "just right" touch of sophistication without feeling overthought. The same goes for burgundy boots peeking out from under a floor-grazing pair of dark-wash jeans—the color grounds the look while still reading cool and fashion-forward. If you're feeling bold, swap in slouchy burgundy knee-high boots with straight-leg jeans and watch how the pairing feels instantly modern.
On the dress side of things, burgundy plays the ultimate supporting role. A simple slip dress takes on new depth when styled with croc-embossed burgundy heels, and a sweaterdress feels less predictable with burgundy knee-high boots instead of classic black. Even minimalist midi dresses, the kind you'd normally wear with neutral sandals, look instantly more intentional with burgundy shoes. The richness of the shade complements both crisp white and deep jewel tones, making it a go-to for endless outfit combinations.
The best part? Burgundy is the rare shoe color that reads equally chic in a casual coffee run outfit as it does in a cocktail-ready look. It's less expected than black, more elevated than brown, and surprisingly easy to style. If fall 2025 has taught us anything, it's that burgundy shoes are the investment-worthy color choice you'll never regret. Consider this your cue to trade in your default neutrals and give burgundy the spotlight this season.
Below, see the proof of how to style burgundy shoes with both jeans and dresses this fall and shop the essentials along the way.
Get the look: Oversize barn jacket + Striped polo shirt + Dark-wash jeans + Burgundy boots
ZARA
Wide Heel Leather Boots
Get the look: Textured long brown jacket + Slip dress + Oversize brown bag + Burgundy block heels