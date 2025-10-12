Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Shoe Colour That Makes Burgundy Dresses Look Extremely Elegant

I'll always take my styling inspiration from Victoria Beckham, and this week she stepped out in the shoe trend that makes burgundy dresses look their chicest.

Victoria Beckham stands inside her stop wearing a burgundy dress with cream heels.
(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

For me, one of winter’s few redeeming qualities is the elegant, rich palette it brings with it. As soon as the temperatures drop, I find myself gravitating towards sumptuous shades that shine in the coldest months — the deep chocolate browns, jewel-toned emeralds, inky sapphires and my perennial favourite, rich burgundies.

A grown-up colour that exudes sophistication, burgundy is one I return to time and time again through winter. Yet, despite its timeless appeal, I often find it tricky to pair. Its inherently heavy base tone can be easily weighed down by equally rich colours like black, while bright whites can feel a touch too stark. And since bold colour-blocking isn’t really my thing, I’ve discovered that the most flattering companion for burgundy is, in fact, something far softer—a fresh cream shoe.

Victoria Beckham stands inside her shop wearing a burgundy dress with cream heels.

(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)

Making my case, Victoria Beckham was spotted this week elevating a sleek burgundy dress with a pretty pair of cream heels. Perhaps the perfect pairing, the shoes lightened the look without interrupting the elegance of the deep, wintry hue, creating an outfit that felt seasonal, sophisticated and modern, rather than heavy or too expected.

An easy alternative to the usual black or white, this pairing feels fresh and enduringly chic. Inspired by Beckham’s elegant autumn ensemble, I’ve curated an edit of the best burgundy dresses and cream shoes to recreate the look below.

Shop Victoria's Look:

Shop Burgundy Dresses and Cream Shoes:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸