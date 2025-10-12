Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Shoe Colour That Makes Burgundy Dresses Look Extremely Elegant

For me, one of winter’s few redeeming qualities is the elegant, rich palette it brings with it. As soon as the temperatures drop, I find myself gravitating towards sumptuous shades that shine in the coldest months — the deep chocolate browns, jewel-toned emeralds, inky sapphires and my perennial favourite, rich burgundies.
A grown-up colour that exudes sophistication, burgundy is one I return to time and time again through winter. Yet, despite its timeless appeal, I often find it tricky to pair. Its inherently heavy base tone can be easily weighed down by equally rich colours like black, while bright whites can feel a touch too stark. And since bold colour-blocking isn’t really my thing, I’ve discovered that the most flattering companion for burgundy is, in fact, something far softer—a fresh cream shoe.
Making my case, Victoria Beckham was spotted this week elevating a sleek burgundy dress with a pretty pair of cream heels. Perhaps the perfect pairing, the shoes lightened the look without interrupting the elegance of the deep, wintry hue, creating an outfit that felt seasonal, sophisticated and modern, rather than heavy or too expected.
An easy alternative to the usual black or white, this pairing feels fresh and enduringly chic. Inspired by Beckham’s elegant autumn ensemble, I’ve curated an edit of the best burgundy dresses and cream shoes to recreate the look below.
Shop Victoria's Look:
Victoria Beckham
Bela Midi Dress
This classic short sleeve draped dress also comes in nine other shades.
Charles & Keith
Aretha Patent Leather Ankle-Strap Stiletto
While I love these in the fresh cream shade, they also come in a glossy black style.
Shop Burgundy Dresses and Cream Shoes:
& Other Stories
Draped Short-Sleeve Midi Dress
While I love this in the dark burgundy, it also comes in jet black.
H&M
Heeled Slingbacks
The slingback detail adds some light support as well as an elegant point of interest.
H&M
Cap-Sleeved Dress
The jersey composition ensures a comfortable fit, white the draped detailing adds a pretty point of interest.
Arrange
Agnes Premium Leather Heeled Mules
The peep-toe mule trend is on the rise this autumn, and I've already been wearing this pair a bunch.
Reformation
Jamen Knit Dress
Style this with cream heels to get Victoria's look, otherwise pair with a black style for a moodier finish.
Reformation
Paris Heeled Pump
While I love these in the light cream they also come in a rich khaki and black.
Rixo
Devina Dress
There's something inherently luxurious about a supple velvet dress.
Le Monde Béryl
Babouche 40 Leather Pumps
The short kitten heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.
Khaite
Coast One-Shoulder Wool-Blend Maxi Dress
The one-sleeve design taps into the asymmetric dress trend in a super wearable way.
Jil Sander
Leather Pumps
Be quick! These in-demand shoes are well on their way to selling out.
Rotate
Signe Satin Gown
I'm banking this ahead of this year's winter weddings.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.