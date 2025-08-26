Spotted on Selena Gomez at Her Bachelorette Party: 2025's It Uggs

In this day and age, year after year, right around August, everyone starts buzzing about which Ugg shoes will be the "It" style of the year. And by the time the holiday season rolls around, you won't be able to find them anywhere. The It style is often a boot, but this time, it's a style that's even more wearable than the brand's boots, and Selena Gomez is already the proud owner of 2025's It Uggs.
Just a week ago, I declared my love for the Ugg Elea Slip-Ons, which are right in keeping with fall's slipper mule trend. The fur-lined suede mules come in a handful of chic muted colors, and since I wrote about them, I've been checking the size selection on retailers that sell them and can confirm that they're flying out of stock—especially in the Chestnut colorway that Gomez just wore. Gomez paired the Elea Slip-Ons with a black one-piece swimsuit and white beach pants on one occasion, and on another, she wore them with an oversized white sweatshirt and socks to catch a flight. Oh, and did I mention that this was on her reported bachelorette trip in Cabo San Lucas over the weekend? If the Ugg Elea slides are good enough for such a momentous occasion in Gomez's life, they're good enough for me to wear to pilates and Starbucks.
Keep scrolling to see the Ugg Elea slides on the feet of Selena Gomez in Cabo and shop every color they're available in—from chocolate brown to butter yellow.
