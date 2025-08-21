This Flat-Shoe Trend Makes Cropped Skinny Pants Look the *Most* Fall 2025

If you're as obsessed with shoes as I am, you've probably spent a lot of time thinking about which fall 2025 footwear trends you're going to invest in. There's no lack of chic options to choose from, but the one I keep stumbling upon is flat slipper mules. They may be initially inspired by the hotel slippers you find in the closets of luxury properties, but the comparisons stop there. Thanks to the luxe materials and sturdy soles, you definitely won't look like you're wearing actual hotel slippers in these.
My reason for bringing up this particular fall shoe trend is that Michelle Williams was just spotted wearing a pair of flat slipper mules in L.A. heading into a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Williams made the smart decision to pair her tan suede slipper mules with the comeback pant trend of the year: cropped skinny pants. The once-dated pant trend looks very much the opposite of dated when paired with this effortless, modern flat-shoe trend, so I fully support adding this combination to your wardrobe before fall kicks off.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.