By now, we're well into boot season, and black, brown, and burgundy pairs continue to be the go-to choices for most people—emphasis on the word most. A select few with especially good taste are relying on another boot color trend to make their 2026 outfits feel elegant and fresh instead of predictable. From deeper cognac to softer sand, tan boots have been quietly taking over the new year, and Elsa Hosk is among those responsible for their rise. Shocker!
The model and Helsa founder has been donning tan boots for a while now, always dishing out styling inspiration for the neutral footwear on her Instagram. Her latest tan-boot outfit is, by far, her best yet. On Monday, Hosk posted a slideshow captioned, "Furs and joggers," tagging her brand. In the photos that followed, she can be seen wearing a butter-yellowoversize T-shirt with matching lounge pants. For contrast, she styled them alongside all-tan accessories, including a faux-fur scarf, a small Hermès Birkin bag, and a pair of knee-high, pointed-toe stiletto boots. One can rarely make a glorified sweatsuit appear elegant, but Hosk did just that, and her boots (and bag) are majorly responsible.
What makes tan boots so desirable right now is that they're just as versatile and easy to style as any of the other popular neutral boot colors on the market. Still, they have a more vintage look that's appealing, especially pointed-toe stiletto boots in suede and smooth leather. For secondhand pairs, I suggest looking for a version from Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Jimmy Choo, or Manolo Blahnik. Jimmy Choo's modern versions and Staud's Wally Boots in the shade are equally buy-worthy. As they're dependable, unique, and beloved by fashion people with expensive taste who have a finger on the pulse of what's cool right now, it's no wonder tan boots are *the* buy of boot season.
Keep scrolling to mimic Hosk's tan-boot outfit and shop the best pairs on the market in 2026.