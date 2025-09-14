Here They Are: The 6 Biggest Boot Trends of Fall 2025

Collage of women wearing fall boot trends 2025.
(Image credit: @sobalera; @nlmarilyn; @saraloura; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Fendi; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Altuzarra)
To get you prepared for the best of next season's fashion, we've been giving you the download on everything from the hottest designer buys to know to the prettiest shoes to feast your eyes on and everything in between. Fall 2025 has so much in store for us, so I can say with certainty that the season is worth the wait, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories you'll want to focus on? Shoes—specifically boots.

After combing through the runways, my social media feeds, and the market, I've landed on six fall boot trends that will have the biggest impact next season. With the flat sock boots inspired by the Fforme runway and the modern Western styles that are currently having a renaissance, consider this list your North Star for all things stylish and forward. Continue on to get your fill of the major fall 2025 boot trends and shop the pairs I love most.

Fall 2025 boot trend on the runway and in street style.

(Image credit: @sobalera; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Khaite; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Fendi)

If you take note of any boot trend this fall, let it be boots that come in exotic finishes like animal print, embossing, and undeniably luxe calf hair. The latter is taking off across the accessories spectrum, but a pair of boots feels especially versatile. Depending on how you style them, they can either lean Western inspired or feel completely glamorous. The key pair to know? April Hennig, president of Moda Operandi, insists it's the towering, thigh-high zebra boots from the next iteration of Conner Ives's collaboration with Jimmy Choo.

Fall 2025 boot trend on the runway and in street style.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Fforme; @nlmarilyn; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alberta Ferretti)

Ready or not, sock boots are officially back on the menu. With backing from in-the-know brands like Fforme and Proenza Schouler, a fresh rebrand is on its way for the boot trend. Instead of the stretchy stiletto boots of the past, the sock boots of fall 2025 are arriving with flat soles and in elevated leather and knit finishes. "I'm excited to see how people style their sock boots," shares celebrity stylist Britt Theodora. "I'm personally obsessed with it and just got a white lace pair from Brave Pudding that I'll be wearing for bridal festivities [and] with cool, cozy looks."

Fall 2025 boot trend on the runway and in street style.

(Image credit: @thefashionguitar; @saraloura; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gabriela Hearst)

Cowboy boots faithfully come in and out of style at regular intervals, so it comes as no surprise to see them return again this season. Sleek and sophisticated, the Western boots of the moment feel less traditional and more modern. Even stylist Coco Schiffer, known for her minimalist approach to dressing, is getting on board. The all-black Khaite Davis style is a favorite. "It feels timeless to me—a classic reimagined," she adds.

Fall 2025 boot trend on the runway and in street style.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé; @hannamw)

Could it be true? Are block heels really set to be back in style again? After several years of being overtaken by skinny stilettos and petite kitten heels, block-heel boots are making a surprising reentrance. At Miu Miu, the boots were tall and fitted with rounded toes and thick, sensible heels. It was a similar story at Chloé and Toteme, where tall block-heel boots peeked out from underneath big wool and shearling coats.

Fall 2025 boot trend on the runway and in street style.

(Image credit: @styledsara; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Altuzarra; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada)

With the rise of preppy fashion and a certain bourgeois sensibility, it makes sense that we'd be seeing more classic riding boots. On Altuzarra's fall runway, trousers were tucked into the tall-shaft boots, and at Prada, they arrived with a loafer-inspired twist. Theodora's favored way to wear them, though? "Styled with vintage Levi's, a knit sweater, and a poncho will be a go-to look for fall," she says.

Fall 2025 boot trend in street style.

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub; @hoskelsa; @iliridakrasniqi)

On one hand, rich suede and calf hair are the trending textures defining cool fall boots, but on the other, glossy patent finishes are setting the stage for a particularly chic fall and winter. Saint Laurent is behind many of the key styles to know, defined by sharp pointed-toe shapes and skinny stiletto heels. These are the boots fashion people will be reaching for with dresses and tights on a night out.