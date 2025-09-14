Here They Are: The 6 Biggest Boot Trends of Fall 2025

To get you prepared for the best of next season's fashion, we've been giving you the download on everything from the hottest designer buys to know to the prettiest shoes to feast your eyes on and everything in between. Fall 2025 has so much in store for us, so I can say with certainty that the season is worth the wait, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories you'll want to focus on? Shoes—specifically boots.
After combing through the runways, my social media feeds, and the market, I've landed on six fall boot trends that will have the biggest impact next season. With the flat sock boots inspired by the Fforme runway and the modern Western styles that are currently having a renaissance, consider this list your North Star for all things stylish and forward. Continue on to get your fill of the major fall 2025 boot trends and shop the pairs I love most.
If you take note of any boot trend this fall, let it be boots that come in exotic finishes like animal print, embossing, and undeniably luxe calf hair. The latter is taking off across the accessories spectrum, but a pair of boots feels especially versatile. Depending on how you style them, they can either lean Western inspired or feel completely glamorous. The key pair to know? April Hennig, president of Moda Operandi, insists it's the towering, thigh-high zebra boots from the next iteration of Conner Ives's collaboration with Jimmy Choo.
Jimmy Choo
Maxima 35 Leopard-Print Calf Hair Knee Boots
AEYDE
Elina Snake-Effect Leather Ankle Boots
ZARA
Animal Print Leather Boots With Fur
STAUD
Wally Western Boot
Madewell
The Lexie Ankle Boot
Scoop
Knee High Kitten Heel Boots
Ready or not, sock boots are officially back on the menu. With backing from in-the-know brands like Fforme and Proenza Schouler, a fresh rebrand is on its way for the boot trend. Instead of the stretchy stiletto boots of the past, the sock boots of fall 2025 are arriving with flat soles and in elevated leather and knit finishes. "I'm excited to see how people style their sock boots," shares celebrity stylist Britt Theodora. "I'm personally obsessed with it and just got a white lace pair from Brave Pudding that I'll be wearing for bridal festivities [and] with cool, cozy looks."
KHAITE
Leather Ankle Boots
Dear Frances
Balla Glove Boots
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Leather Ankle Boots
Herbert Levine
All in All 30 Leather Ankle Boots
Brave Pudding
Hampton Strolls
MANGO
Combined Leather Ankle Boot
Cowboy boots faithfully come in and out of style at regular intervals, so it comes as no surprise to see them return again this season. Sleek and sophisticated, the Western boots of the moment feel less traditional and more modern. Even stylist Coco Schiffer, known for her minimalist approach to dressing, is getting on board. The all-black Khaite Davis style is a favorite. "It feels timeless to me—a classic reimagined," she adds.
Khaite
Clive Leather Boots
Banana Republic
Italian Leather Knee-High Boot
Schutz
Ashley Boot
Tecovas
The Jamie
ZARA
Split Leather Heeled Cowboy Boots
Could it be true? Are block heels really set to be back in style again? After several years of being overtaken by skinny stilettos and petite kitten heels, block-heel boots are making a surprising reentrance. At Miu Miu, the boots were tall and fitted with rounded toes and thick, sensible heels. It was a similar story at Chloé and Toteme, where tall block-heel boots peeked out from underneath big wool and shearling coats.
KHAITE
Andee Crinkled-Leather Ankle Boots
Vagabond Shoemakers
Livia Boots
Toteme
Patent Leather Ankle Boots
MANGO
Suede Leather Ankle Boots
With the rise of preppy fashion and a certain bourgeois sensibility, it makes sense that we'd be seeing more classic riding boots. On Altuzarra's fall runway, trousers were tucked into the tall-shaft boots, and at Prada, they arrived with a loafer-inspired twist. Theodora's favored way to wear them, though? "Styled with vintage Levi's, a knit sweater, and a poncho will be a go-to look for fall," she says.
Toteme
Riding Boots
Gucci
Michelangelo Leather Bit Riding Boots
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boots
Stuart Weitzman
Celia Riding Boot
H&M
Strap-Detail Boots
On one hand, rich suede and calf hair are the trending textures defining cool fall boots, but on the other, glossy patent finishes are setting the stage for a particularly chic fall and winter. Saint Laurent is behind many of the key styles to know, defined by sharp pointed-toe shapes and skinny stiletto heels. These are the boots fashion people will be reaching for with dresses and tights on a night out.