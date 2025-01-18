No Offense to Crossbody Bags, But This Purse Trend Is Much More Elegant
Don't take our headlines too seriously. No, you don't need to throw away your skinny jeans, stop wearing ballet flats, or quit fast fashion. At the end of the day, we'll support anything you want to buy or wear that makes you feel good, so you can take our advice or leave it. However, if you want to hear our opinions as fashion experts with decades of experience, you've come to the right place.
As for this particular story, I'm certainly not advocating for you to trash your favorite crossbody bag. There will always be a need for the practical piece that lets you go hands-free. However, if you're looking for something more elegant and fancy for a night out, I have a suggestion: an East-West bag like the one Sofia Vergara just wore to dinner in New York City. The horizontal, rectangular bag shape is hugely popular with fashion insiders right now, so I'm keen to invest in one. If you'd like to join me, scroll down to shop some options.
On Sofia Vergara: Bottega Veneta Andiamo Clutch ($2950)
Shop Sofia Vergara's Exact Bag
This is the hot-ticket Bottega Veneta piece right now.
Shop Other East-West Bags
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.
