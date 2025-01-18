Don't take our headlines too seriously. No, you don't need to throw away your skinny jeans, stop wearing ballet flats, or quit fast fashion. At the end of the day, we'll support anything you want to buy or wear that makes you feel good, so you can take our advice or leave it. However, if you want to hear our opinions as fashion experts with decades of experience, you've come to the right place.

As for this particular story, I'm certainly not advocating for you to trash your favorite crossbody bag. There will always be a need for the practical piece that lets you go hands-free. However, if you're looking for something more elegant and fancy for a night out, I have a suggestion: an East-West bag like the one Sofia Vergara just wore to dinner in New York City. The horizontal, rectangular bag shape is hugely popular with fashion insiders right now, so I'm keen to invest in one. If you'd like to join me, scroll down to shop some options.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sofia Vergara: Bottega Veneta Andiamo Clutch ($2950)

Shop Sofia Vergara's Exact Bag

Bottega Veneta Women's Andiamo Clutch in Black $2950 SHOP NOW This is the hot-ticket Bottega Veneta piece right now.

Shop Other East-West Bags

JW PEI Nova Baguette Style Shoulder Bag $119 SHOP NOW This bag is so cute.

MANGO Double-Handle Bowling Bag $40 SHOP NOW The price is right.

Reformation Simona Cylinder Bag $398 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Reformation's handbag selection.

ALAÏA Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag $2250 SHOP NOW Yep, this bag is still going strong in 2025.