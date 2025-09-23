Not Ballet Flats, Not Loafers—Amelia Gray Just Wore the Flat Shoe Trend in Italy That's Everywhere This Fall

When she wasn’t walking her first Italian show of the season at Alberta Ferretti today, Amelia Gray stepped out during Milan Fashion Week in an outfit formula I’ll be wearing on repeat this fall: a midi skirt paired with the flat shoe trend that’s everywhere right now. Not ballet flats, not loafers, but clogs.
What I love about the model's artful style is the way she puts her own spin on even the simplest pieces. This time, it came through in the way she accessorized with oversized sunglasses and the coveted Balenciaga City Bag.
Personally, I’ve already been pairing my Free People Lowen Skirt with Rothys as an easy combination for errands or low-key outings, and every time I do, it’s clear why clogs are having a resurgence. They're perfect for sliding on and being out the door—comfortable, cozy, and put-together.
Keep scrolling to see Gray's look and shop similar clogs to wear all season long.